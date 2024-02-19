Japan seeks to engage the private sector to support Ukraine

Japan plans to engage the private sector to help Ukraine in the face of russian aggression. This is reported by NHK WORLD-JAPAN, UNN reports.

Japan wants to involve the private sector in the process of providing long-term support to Ukraine, which is conducting military operations against russia's large-scale aggression.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan, Yoko Kamikawa, expressing the position of the Ministry, emphasized that the involvement of the private sector is "essential for the recovery and reconstruction of Ukraine.

The foreign minister said that Tokyo will make continuous efforts in various fields to support Ukraine.

In addition, Japan has expressed its intention to incorporate the Women, Peace and Security (WPS) concept into its reconstruction plans. This initiative is intended to emphasize the active role of women in conflict prevention and peacebuilding.

