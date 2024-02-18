Japan provides $49.4 million to rebuild housing destroyed by Russia in Ukraine

Ukraine has received $49.4 million in grants from the Government of Japan to rebuild the housing infrastructure destroyed by the Russians. This was reported by the Ministry for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories, UNN reports.

The funds were transferred to the state budget as part of the World Bank's Housing Opportunities for People's Empowerment (HOPE) project. The grant funds are used to overcome the consequences caused by the armed aggression of the Russian Federation and to rebuild Ukraine's housing infrastructure. - the Ministry of Reintegration added.

Details

In particular, according to the Ministry, the money will be used to reimburse state budget expenditures on compensation to owners of damaged housing in apartment buildings and private homes. This includes payments for the restoration of homes that have sustained moderate damage and do not require major repairs.

It is noted that the project will support policy reforms at the national level to improve the results of reconstruction.

Optional

Earlier , UNN wrotethat more than 67 thousand applications for compensation for property damage caused by Russian aggression have been submitted under the eRestoration program, and the total amount of payments is UAH 3.2 billion.