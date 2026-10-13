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Ukraine expands state program for autonomous power supply in high-rise buildings — which regions will join

Kyiv • UNN

 • 632 views

The program for autonomous power supply to apartment buildings will be launched in four more regions. It supports the operation of key systems during power outages.

Ukraine expands state program for autonomous power supply in high-rise buildings — which regions will join

The government has expanded the state assistance program for installing autonomous power sources in apartment buildings. Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi reported this, according to UNN.

Details

The program will now operate in four more regions: Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Poltava, and Sumy. Previously, the program was available in Kyiv, Kyiv Oblast, and Kharkiv Oblast.

Applications on behalf of co-owners may be submitted by condominiums, managers of apartment buildings, as well as housing construction and maintenance cooperatives.

The program provides for the installation of  equipment that will ensure the operation of lighting, water supply, heating, communications, and elevators in the event of outages.

In addition to expanding its geographic coverage, the government has also improved the program’s implementation mechanism.

Ukraine launches "SvitloDim" program: HOAs can receive up to UAH 300,000 for energy equipment28.01.26, 21:18 • 5173 views

Antonina Tumanova

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