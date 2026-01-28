$42.960.17
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Ukraine launches "SvitloDim" program: HOAs can receive up to UAH 300,000 for energy equipment

Kyiv • UNN

 262 views

The Ukrainian government is launching the "SvitloDim" program to support apartment buildings during power outages. Homeowners' associations (HOAs) and management companies can receive from UAH 100,000 to UAH 300,000 for the purchase of energy equipment.

Ukraine launches "SvitloDim" program: HOAs can receive up to UAH 300,000 for energy equipment

Ukraine is launching "SvitloDim" (LightHome) — a program to support apartment buildings for autonomous power supply during long outages. The corresponding decision was made at a government meeting. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, as reported by UNN.

We held an energy Cabinet meeting and adopted an additional package of decisions to support people and businesses in conditions of limited energy supply. We are launching "SvitloDim" — a program to support apartment buildings for autonomous power supply during long outages.

- Svyrydenko announced.

According to her, the government decided to provide state aid from UAH 100,000 to UAH 300,000 for HOAs, housing and service cooperatives, and managers of apartment buildings of any form of ownership for the purchase of generators, batteries, inverters, and other energy equipment. Homeowners' associations and building managers can apply online through Diia.

The commission at the Ministry of Development reviews and approves applications. Funds must be used within 45 days. The program will operate in communities with an energy emergency, starting with Kyiv and the region. The Ministry of Development will additionally announce the start of applications for assistance within the program.

- Svyrydenko summarized.

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyWar in UkrainePolitics
Real estate
Technology
Electricity outage schedules
State budget
Energy
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Yulia Svyrydenko
Ukraine
Kyiv