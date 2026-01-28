Ukraine launches "SvitloDim" program: HOAs can receive up to UAH 300,000 for energy equipment

Ukraine is launching "SvitloDim" (LightHome) — a program to support apartment buildings for autonomous power supply during long outages. The corresponding decision was made at a government meeting. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, as reported by UNN.

We held an energy Cabinet meeting and adopted an additional package of decisions to support people and businesses in conditions of limited energy supply. We are launching "SvitloDim" — a program to support apartment buildings for autonomous power supply during long outages. - Svyrydenko announced.

According to her, the government decided to provide state aid from UAH 100,000 to UAH 300,000 for HOAs, housing and service cooperatives, and managers of apartment buildings of any form of ownership for the purchase of generators, batteries, inverters, and other energy equipment. Homeowners' associations and building managers can apply online through Diia.

The commission at the Ministry of Development reviews and approves applications. Funds must be used within 45 days. The program will operate in communities with an energy emergency, starting with Kyiv and the region. The Ministry of Development will additionally announce the start of applications for assistance within the program. - Svyrydenko summarized.

