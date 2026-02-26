The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine denied information about the alleged supply of weapons to formations in Burkina Faso. This was stated by the spokesman of the department, Heorhiy Tykhyi, as reported by UNN.

Details

We officially refute these allegations. Ukraine did not supply any "terrorists." Such fake stories are intended to distract attention from today’s historic and landmark visit of Ghana’s Foreign Minister to Ukraine. But they won’t succeed. - stated the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Additionally

Earlier, UNN reported that the countries of the "Alliance of Sahel States" (AES) are preparing to conduct large-scale military operations against extremist groups. This was stated by the leader of Burkina Faso, Captain Ibrahim Traoré, during the second annual summit of the association.

UNN also reported that the Russian "African Corps," which entered Mali after the "Wagner" militants, is accused of systematic killings and abuse of the peaceful local population.

Recall

According to the Foreign Intelligence Service, Russia is strengthening its information influence in Nigeria through the African Initiative agency, using tactics developed in other African countries.