February 25, 07:42 PM • 14257 views
Zelenskyy discussed with Trump issues that negotiators will work on in Geneva on February 26
Exclusive
February 25, 06:38 PM • 26681 views
Spanish police confirm arrest of alleged Portnov killerVideo
February 25, 06:05 PM • 24083 views
There are already results of SBU cleansing and arrests - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 25, 05:40 PM • 22506 views
US against strikes on Novorossiysk - why Trump forbids Ukraine from attacking Russia's vital facilities
February 25, 04:34 PM • 19885 views
In Ukraine, pensions and insurance payments will be indexed by 12.1% starting March 1 - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
February 25, 04:25 PM • 16657 views
Anomalous heat or continued frosts - what will the first month of spring be like?
Exclusive
February 25, 01:55 PM • 33181 views
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
February 25, 12:46 PM • 19046 views
Russia uses nuclear threats as political pressure due to failures at the front - Zelenskyy
February 25, 12:28 PM • 18235 views
Commander of Logistics of the Air Force and the head of one of the regional SBU departments detained for corruption, $320,000 seized - Prosecutor General KravchenkoPhoto
Exclusive
February 25, 12:01 PM • 39083 views
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
Ukraine did not supply weapons to Burkina Faso - MFA Spokesperson Tykhyi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4 views

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine officially denied accusations of supplying weapons to Burkina Faso. The Ministry's spokesperson, Heorhiy Tykhyi, stated that such fake stories are aimed at diverting attention from the visit of Ghana's Foreign Minister to Ukraine.

Ukraine did not supply weapons to Burkina Faso - MFA Spokesperson Tykhyi

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine denied information about the alleged supply of weapons to formations in Burkina Faso. This was stated by the spokesman of the department, Heorhiy Tykhyi, as reported by UNN.

Details

We officially refute these allegations. Ukraine did not supply any "terrorists." Such fake stories are intended to distract attention from today’s historic and landmark visit of Ghana’s Foreign Minister to Ukraine. But they won’t succeed.

- stated the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Additionally

Earlier, UNN reported that the countries of the "Alliance of Sahel States" (AES) are preparing to conduct large-scale military operations against extremist groups. This was stated by the leader of Burkina Faso, Captain Ibrahim Traoré, during the second annual summit of the association.

UNN also reported that the Russian "African Corps," which entered Mali after the "Wagner" militants, is accused of systematic killings and abuse of the peaceful local population.

Recall

According to the Foreign Intelligence Service, Russia is strengthening its information influence in Nigeria through the African Initiative agency, using tactics developed in other African countries.

Yevhen Ustimenko

