Ukraine completes the first harvest of cotton needed for gunpowder production
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine is nearing the end of the first harvest of cotton used to make gunpowder. Next year, it is planned to increase the crops to 30,000 hectares, and the Ministry of Agrarian Policy will launch financing programs for farmers.
Ukraine is completing the first harvest of cotton, which is used to produce gunpowder, and in wartime such raw materials are extremely important, Ukrainian Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Vitaliy Koval said on Telegram on Wednesday, UNN reports.
Details
"The first cotton harvest is nearing completion in Ukraine," Koval said.
According to him, the test plantations were planted in Odesa this spring at 8 farms and one research site of the Ukrainian Institute of Plant Variety Expertise. "These are small plots of 0.2 to 0.5 hectares," he said.
"Farmers received 110 kg of cotton seeds, which were sown on an area of more than 5 hectares," the minister said.
According to Koval, a total of five varieties of cotton have been imported to Ukraine: two from the US, two from Germany, and one from Turkey.
"Next year, we expect to increase the area to 30 thousand hectares. The Ministry of Agrarian Policy is planning to launch appropriate financing programs for farmers who will take up this business," said the head of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy.
Addendum
"Cotton is a crop used to produce gunpowder. In wartime, such raw materials are extremely important for Ukraine," the minister said.
In addition, cotton can also be used to make fabric and oil.
