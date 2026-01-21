$43.180.08
Ukraine announced a meeting of the "energy Ramstein" in the G7+ format

Kyiv • UNN

 • 198 views

Ukraine is organizing a meeting of the "Energy Ramstein" in the G7+ format. Denmark will allocate over 20 million euros, and Japan is preparing a package of equipment for the energy sector.

Ukraine announced a meeting of the "energy Ramstein" in the G7+ format

Ukraine, together with international partners, is organizing a meeting of the "Energy Ramstein" in the G7+ format. This was stated by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko on Telegram, writes UNN.

Denmark will allocate more than 20 million euros to support Ukraine's energy sector. This money will go to the Energy Support Fund of Ukraine and will be used to protect energy facilities.

- the message says.

Part of the funds will go to the urgent restoration of damaged facilities.

Japan is also preparing large-scale assistance for the Ukrainian energy sector. The government of this country is forming a significant package of specialized equipment that will help stabilize the operation of the energy system. 

