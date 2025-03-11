Ukraine and the USA will make a joint statement after negotiations in Saudi Arabia - media
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian and American delegations are holding negotiations in Saudi Arabia regarding a partial ceasefire and an agreement on mineral resources. The parties plan to present a joint statement at the end of the day of discussions.
Ukrainian and American teams will present a joint statement after a day of negotiations in Saudi Arabia, reports UNN citing FT.
... both sides will present a joint statement summarizing the day of discussions that were supposed to unfold around Ukraine's proposal for a partial ceasefire in the war with Russia, as well as the anticipated agreement with the USA regarding Ukraine's mineral resources
According to the publication, no continuation of negotiations is planned for tomorrow.
Andriy Yermak: "A ceasefire has never been this close before"11.03.25, 13:14 • 108306 views
Supplement
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stated that during the negotiations with the USA in Saudi Arabia, Ukraine will have a clear focus on constructiveness, and "we hope to discuss and agree on the necessary decisions and steps."
The head of the US delegation, Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated before the negotiations that during the talks in Saudi Arabia, America wants to hear from Ukraine what concessions it can make for the sake of peace.