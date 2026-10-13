Ukraine and NATO have developed AI models for predicting UAV attacks and planning artillery operations — what they can do

The NATO-Ukraine Joint Analysis, Training and Education Center (JATEC) presented two artificial intelligence-based developments. The first predicts enemy drone attacks, while the second helps plan one's own artillery operations, UNN reports, citing the Ministry of Defense.

The solutions, codenamed "Model No. 13" and "Model No. 32," were developed jointly by NATO's Allied Command Transformation (ACT) and the Armed Forces of Ukraine, with the participation and support of JATEC.

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The presentation took place during a three-day seminar in Vilnius, Lithuania, attended by experts from NATO member states and Alliance organizations, as well as military experts from a number of units of Ukraine's Defense Forces.

"Model No. 13" – predicting enemy UAV attacks

This is a tool capable of predicting the use of enemy UAVs near the line of contact based on an analysis of historical data, weather conditions, and the current battlefield situation.

The AI model makes it possible to determine with a high degree of probability:

intensity;

areas;

time periods;

types of UAVs used.

The solution has already been tested on real data sets. It has been refined and is ready for integration into the situational awareness systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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"Model No. 32" – planning artillery operations

This decision-support module tests the possibility of automatically generating plans for artillery operations.

"Model No. 32" takes mission requirements and current operational data into account, including:

available weapon systems;

ammunition;

firing positions and constraints.

Taking these factors into account, the AI model creates feasible options for the operation.

First, it applies logistics, ballistics, and engagement-zone parameters to discard infeasible options; it then evaluates the permissible options and ranks them. This reduces the need for "manual" comparison of options, shortens decision-making time, and increases the effectiveness of the fire-support cycle.

The Ministry of Defense stated that AI saves up to 90% of the time spent searching for enemy targets in photos and videos

If testing and validation are successful, the model has the potential to be scaled to other combat units of Ukraine's Defense Forces involved in engaging the enemy. The prototype has already been handed over to Ukrainian customers for testing and verification.

Strengthening cooperation in the field of artificial intelligence

Ukraine and NATO are deepening cooperation in the use of modern IT solutions, artificial intelligence technologies, and machine learning in analytical processes. Such cooperation facilitates the exchange of expertise and the development of joint approaches to using cutting-edge technologies in defense.

We remind you

The United Kingdom became the first international partner to join Ukraine's Avengers Labs platform. As a result, British defense companies will be able to train their own AI models for unmanned systems using real battlefield data.