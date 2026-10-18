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Ukraine and NATO created AI to predict UAV attacks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1324 views

Ukraine and NATO developed AI models to predict UAV strikes and plan artillery operations. They are being tested and prepared for integration.

Ukraine and NATO created AI to predict UAV attacks

Ukraine’s Defense Forces and NATO have developed AI models to forecast enemy UAV strikes and plan artillery operations. This was reported by NATO’s Joint Analysis, Training and Education Centre (JATEC), UNN reports.

Details

These models are designed to forecast enemy UAV strikes near the line of contact and to plan the use of Ukrainian artillery.

As the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine noted, the first model forecasts the use of enemy UAVs based on an analysis of accumulated data, weather conditions, and the current battlefield situation. It has already been tested on real-world datasets, refined, and prepared for integration into the situational-awareness systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The second model helps plan the use of artillery by automatically generating and evaluating possible courses of action. Its prototype was handed over to Ukraine’s Defense Forces for testing and verification.

Provided testing and validation are successful, the model has the potential to be deployed in other combat units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine engaged in fighting the enemy, JATEC noted.

NATO sees no threat of an imminent Russian attack but is ready to defend every inch of its territory – Rutte14.10.26, 23:44 • 14018 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

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