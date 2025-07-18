Ukraine actively contracts interceptor drones - Fedorov

Interceptor drones are being actively contracted. This was announced by First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov during a meeting with journalists, which was attended by a correspondent of UNN.

As for interceptor drones, they are already being actively contracted at the President's request. In general, this topic has been hacked by Ukraine in a positive sense, and we already have the first results – said Fedorov.

The Deputy Prime Minister noted that several companies are already working on solutions to counter enemy drones.

We used the intellectual potential not only of Ukraine, but also of our partners. The topic of interceptors is actively developing – Fedorov recalls.

Addition

On July 4, Yuriy Ihnat, head of the communications department of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, stated that during the night enemy attack, dozens and dozens of Russian UAVs were destroyed by Ukrainian interceptor drones.

Zelensky's messages about signing an agreement with the American company Swift Beat on the production of several thousand drones for defense needs this year.

Among them are interceptor drones, reconnaissance quadcopters, and attack drones.

On July 11, the head of the KMVA, Timur Tkachenko, stated that a full-fledged system for intercepting enemy drones flying to the capital, "Clear Sky," is being launched in Kyiv.