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Kyiv • UNN

 • 530 views

Two Avenger air defense systems were installed near Trump's residence in Florida due to a warning of an elevated threat. The airspace could be closed permanently.

Two Avenger air defense systems deployed near Trump's estate in Mar-a-Lago
An Avenger near Mar-a-Lago on October 23, 2026. Photo: Greg Lovett/Palm Beach Post

Two Avenger air defense missile systems were deployed near the estate of U.S. President Donald Trump in Mar-a-Lago. The reason was a warning from the U.S. Secret Service about an "elevated threat." The Telegraph reports, according to UNN

Details 

"Air defense missile systems have been deployed at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort as the Secret Service warns of an 'elevated threat,'" the publication writes. 

According to published photographs, two Avenger air defense missile systems were installed on a floating barge near Trump's residence in Florida. 

"The U.S. Secret Service operates in an elevated threat environment, and we continually adapt our protective operations, utilizing the most advanced resources, technology, and techniques to protect those under our protection," a U.S. Secret Service representative told The Telegraph.

The Avenger systems are equipped with short-range missiles mounted on Humvee armored vehicles and are designed to intercept offensive strikes and low-flying aircraft.

"These systems were also spotted in August when Trump was golfing at his course in Bedminster, New Jersey. At the Secret Service's request, the airspace around Mar-a-Lago is closed during Trump's visits. According to federal court filings, the service hopes to close it permanently 'due to negative threat intelligence,' including 'terrorist threats,'" the publication adds. 

The service, which provides protection for senior U.S. officials, including the president and vice president, warned earlier this year that the number of threats against the individuals it protects had increased by 40% compared with the previous year.

The U.S. conflict with Iran is believed to be the main reason for this elevated threat, although Trump has also faced several assassination attempts by U.S. citizens in recent years.

It should be recalled 

The United States warned a number of Arab countries in the Persian Gulf about the possible launch of a short but intense military campaign against Iran after the midterm elections to Congress. The U.S. military is already strengthening air defenses and preparing aircraft for potential strikes. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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