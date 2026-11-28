Russian "Gazprom" and Turkish company BOTAŞ signed a contract to extend gas supplies to Turkey for three years. This was stated by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak in Istanbul on November 27, UNN reports, citing Anadolu.

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He added that the contract retains the previous terms and supply volumes.

The contract signed at the end of 2021 covers the supply of 5.75 billion cubic meters of gas per year to BOTAŞ via the "TurkStream" pipeline.

The Russian Deputy Prime Minister also reported that Russian NOVATEK had signed a contract to supply liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Turkey starting January 1, 2027

"NOVATEK has also signed a (contract) for LNG supplies starting January 1, 2027. The volumes are still small, but with the prospect of expansion," he said.

According to Novak, since the beginning of 2026, Russia has supplied Turkey with more than 20 million tonnes of petroleum products, primarily diesel fuel.

In addition, the Russian Deputy Prime Minister said that the start-up of the first power unit of the "Akkuyu" nuclear power plant in Turkey is scheduled for December this year.

"Of course, the most important area today is the development of nuclear energy in Turkey with Russia's assistance. As is known, the flagship project to build the "Akkuyu" nuclear power plant is being implemented. Work is under way on four units, and this year the start-up of the first unit is expected already in December, bringing it into operation," Novak said.

The Russian Deputy Prime Minister added that the security and logistics of grain supplies through the Black Sea had become topics of discussions held by Russia and Turkey.

He emphasized the countries' mutual interest in these supplies.

"We discussed logistics and security issues; all of this is on the agenda," he said.

Ukraine has proposals for a grain truce in the Black Sea, while Russia wants oil exports — Sybiha