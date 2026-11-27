Ukraine has submitted proposals for the safe export of agricultural products via the Black Sea and is awaiting Russia's response. This was stated by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha on the sidelines of the "Food from Ukraine: Save the Grain" conference in Kyiv, reports Novyny.LIVE, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, Ukraine is ready to discuss oil as part of a broader energy truce that would cover all energy-related issues. He added that Russia wants to include oil exports in the grain truce in the Black Sea.

As Sybiha noted, an agreement on oil could be an element of a broader energy truce.

They immediately propose including oil. Oil could be an element of a broader energy truce. We are ready for an energy truce, but it would then have to be considered with all the energy components included in this concept - Sybiha said.

We remind you

The Russian government extended the ban on exports of most types of aviation fuel for four months, until March, to ensure supplies to the domestic market, as Ukraine continues to attack the country's oil refineries.