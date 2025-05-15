$41.540.04
Zelenskyy said he has a "very clear message" for Putin
10:49 AM • 11013 views

Zelenskyy said he has a "very clear message" for Putin

10:37 AM • 23301 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

09:17 AM • 25065 views

Zelenskyy arrives in Ankara

May 15, 06:00 AM • 49869 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 126684 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 126419 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 239888 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 101703 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

May 14, 01:18 PM • 70764 views

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

May 14, 12:09 PM • 188217 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

Trump's sanctions have paralyzed the work of the International Criminal Court

Kyiv • UNN

 • 598 views

Due to Trump's sanctions against ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan, the tribunal is unable to perform basic tasks. Khan has lost access to email and his accounts are frozen.

Trump's sanctions have paralyzed the work of the International Criminal Court

The sanctions imposed by US President Donald Trump against International Criminal Court (ICC) Prosecutor Karim Khan are causing a crisis within the institution. The tribunal's main tasks are currently impossible to perform.

It is reported by UNN with reference to Euronews.

Details

The sanctions imposed by the administration of US President Donald Trump on the International Criminal Court (ICC), and directly against the chief prosecutor of the body, Karim Khan, have practically made it impossible for the tribunal to perform its basic tasks.

According to employees, the sanctions have made it extremely difficult for the tribunal to perform its basic tasks, not to mention seeking justice for victims of war crimes.

Practical consequences that are already obvious as of now.

Karim Khan lost access to his email after Microsoft deleted his address. Bank accounts in the UK have been frozen. US ICC employees have been warned that they risk arrest if they return to the US.

Reference

The sanctions imposed by the Trump administration against the ICC in February are seen as a response to the ICC's November 2024 warrants for the arrest of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

In his decree, Trump singled out Khan as a person subject to sanctions, banning him from entering the United States along with other non-US citizen employees.

Trump's sanctions also threaten any person, institution or company with fines and imprisonment if they provide Khan with "financial, material or technological support"

It is important to add that the investigation is now on hold due to Khan's own scandal - the chief ICC prosecutor is accused of sexual harassment of an assistant. The incident is being investigated, and Khan's lawyers deny the allegations.

It should also be noted that the ICC investigated atrocities in Sudan and issued an arrest warrant for former Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir on charges including genocide. The investigation was suspended after the case prosecutor, Eric Iverson, filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration. Iverson's lawyer, Alison Miller, said her client "cannot perform what I would call basic advocacy functions."

Three lawsuits against the Trump administration have been filed by US court staff and consultants, claiming that the sanctions violate their freedom of expression.

Addition

This is not the first confrontation between Trump and the International Criminal Court. In 2020, his first Trump administration already imposed sanctions against the then ICC Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda. The reason was the latter's role in investigating alleged crimes committed by US troops in Afghanistan. The measures were lifted by Joe Biden a few months later.

Recall

Israel has appealed to the ICC to revoke the arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant and suspend the investigation of war crimes in the Palestinian territories. Israel disputes the court's jurisdiction.

The Hungarian Parliament voted to withdraw the country from the ICC, citing the court's politicization.

International Criminal Court Prosecutor Karim Khan stated that Russian President vladimir putin "will see the courtroom from the inside".

In 2024, russian president putin, despite the ICC warrant, visited  Turkmenistan.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Israel
Afghanistan
Donald Trump
Binyamin Netanyahu
Joe Biden
United States
Sudan
