Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
07:56 AM • 14033 views
Ukraine's defense product exports could reach "several billion dollars" this year - NSDC Deputy Secretary
February 19, 03:01 PM • 45202 views
Ukraine confirmed participation in the 2026 Paralympics and denied boycotting the Games
February 19, 02:46 PM • 78791 views
US vs. Iran: Will there be a major war in the Middle East and what's in it for Ukraine?
February 19, 02:37 PM • 48984 views
Ukraine is changing its approach to passenger trains - they want to keep ticket prices "affordable"
February 19, 01:31 PM • 82354 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
February 19, 12:37 PM • 40543 views
Zaluzhnyi's high-profile interview: expert explained whether it can be considered that the election campaign has started in Ukraine
February 19, 11:28 AM • 65077 views
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
February 19, 09:20 AM • 32541 views
"Poisoning" of MPs not related to canteen food, norovirus found - Parliament's apparatus
February 19, 09:12 AM • 28377 views
SBU drones hit the Velikolukskaya oil depot in Russia's Pskov region - source
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
Trump's friend strikes deal with Russia's Novatek on Alaska gas extraction - NYT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 44 views

American financier Gentry Beach, linked to the Trump family, has struck a deal with Russia's Novatek to develop a gas project in Alaska. This cooperation comes amid Russia's war against Ukraine and Western sanctions.

An American financier, linked to the family of US President Donald Trump, has agreed to cooperate with one of Russia's key gas companies, despite Russia's war against Ukraine and the ongoing Western sanctions. This was reported by the New York Times, according to UNN.

Details

American financier Gentry Beach, who has close ties to the family of US President Donald Trump, has signed a cooperation agreement with the Russian gas company "Novatek" for the development of a natural gas extraction project in Alaska. The document was signed last fall.

Beach is the head of the investment company America First Global. He confirmed the agreement, noting that the project is in its initial stages and faces a number of technical and political obstacles. He refused to disclose the financial terms of the deal.

Novatek confirmed negotiations with the American side and stated that it concerns the possible use of their liquefied natural gas technologies for remote areas of Alaska.

According to the publication, the agreements emerged against the backdrop of contacts between the US and Russia regarding potential energy projects. In particular, the NYT notes that after Donald Trump's meeting with Vladimir Putin in Alaska, the parties discussed possible energy deals on the sidelines of the negotiations. According to the newspaper's sources, such initiatives could have been considered a way to encourage the Kremlin to negotiate an end to the war against Ukraine and ease sanctions.

Court allows ConocoPhillips to continue oil exploration in Alaska29.01.26, 00:14 • 3602 views

The article also notes that Gentry Beach was involved in fundraising for Donald Trump's 2016 election campaign and helped shape his administration's economic approaches. In addition, he has been a long-time acquaintance of Donald Trump Jr. since their college days.

Beach himself stated that his personal ties to the president's family did not influence the agreement, and he does not conduct joint business with the Trumps. He also denied that his actions were related to official peace negotiations. At the same time, the financier admitted that information about the project is known "at the highest level" in Washington and Moscow.

As the NYT reminds, Novatek is the second largest natural gas producer in Russia and the largest producer of liquefied natural gas. The company is under sanctions pressure, and its Arctic LNG 2 project has significantly reduced production due to Western restrictions.

Recall

ISW analysts believe that the Kremlin is using the lack of clarity regarding the Alaska summit in August 2025 to create the illusion of "shared American-Russian understanding" regarding an end to the war in Ukraine. Russia is trying to avoid US pressure by balancing between demonstrating strength and engagement.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

