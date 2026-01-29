Court allows ConocoPhillips to continue oil exploration in Alaska

$42.960.17
07:02 PM • 6944 views
Zelenskyy warned that Russia is preparing for a new strike on Ukraine
06:50 PM • 11360 views
Rubio: the next round of negotiations will be held in a bilateral format - between Ukraine and Russia
06:25 PM • 10737 views
Government appoints new supervisory board for Energoatom: who is on it and what are its main tasks
06:10 PM • 11085 views
Ukraine is creating a “small” air defense command, which will be headed by Colonel Yevhen Khliebnikov
January 28, 03:19 PM • 14625 views
Ukraine protests to Hungary over false statements about election interference
Exclusive
January 28, 03:18 PM • 17136 views
The end of the old Western model: why Britain is restarting relations with China
Exclusive
January 28, 02:57 PM • 13039 views
Dollar or euro: which has a greater impact on prices in Ukraine, and which is better to choose for foreign currency savings
January 28, 02:19 PM • 24451 views
New restrictions are being introduced due to increased enemy attacks on trains: which regions will be affected
January 28, 11:48 AM • 23981 views
The GUR exposed over 60 vessels of the "shadow fleet" of Russia, Iran, and Venezuela transporting sanctioned oil
Exclusive
January 28, 10:05 AM • 27853 views
Escaping the cold: which warm countries do Ukrainian tourists most often choose in winter?
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

One step closer to total control: Russian Ministry of Defense gains access to citizens' credit histories
Honored Artist of Ukraine Tamara Plashenko has died: the actress's son revealed the cause of his star mother's death
If Zelensky is indeed ready for a meeting, then we invite him to Moscow - Putin's aide Ushakov
Neither hypothermia nor an icy apartment: Police reveal circumstances of 88-year-old woman's death in Kyiv's Podil district
Tender words for a husband-defender: how Alyona Omargalieva congratulated Tamerlan on his birthday
Manipulation lessons from Miller's lawyers and Odrex clinic, or what's wrong with their statements
Ukraine's Air Defense Systems: Types, Purpose, and Engagement Capabilities
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 27, 03:20 PM • 90022 views
When and how to submit meter readings
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
Exclusive
January 27, 01:14 PM • 87998 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Yulia Svyrydenko
Musician
Ukraine
United States
China
Lviv
Greenland
Tender words for a husband-defender: how Alyona Omargalieva congratulated Tamerlan on his birthday
Jennifer Lopez stunned with her appearance: the artist showed herself without makeup
Sons of star couple Beckham supported their mother at a ceremony in Paris amid family conflict
Anatolich criticized the police for fining his wife during a trip to bid farewell to a defender of Ukraine
"She remained a bit in her cocoon." Ivo Bobul surprised with an ambiguous statement about Iryna Bilyk's songs
Technology
Heating
Social network
The Diplomat
Shahed-136

Court allows ConocoPhillips to continue oil exploration in Alaska

Kyiv • UNN

 • 68 views

A U.S. federal judge rejected a lawsuit by environmental organizations, allowing ConocoPhillips Alaska to continue exploration work. The company stated that the implementation of the program is critical to preserving its lease rights.

Court allows ConocoPhillips to continue oil exploration in Alaska

A U.S. federal judge has rejected a lawsuit by environmental and indigenous groups seeking to halt a winter drilling program in Alaska's National Petroleum Reserve. The decision allows ConocoPhillips Alaska to continue exploratory work, despite opponents' claims of insufficient environmental risk analysis by the federal government. This is reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

District Court Judge Sharon Gleason ruled that the plaintiffs had not provided sufficient evidence to stop the project while the main case was being heard. Environmental groups argued that the U.S. Bureau of Land Management had improperly assessed the impact of drilling on the region's ecosystem. In response, ConocoPhillips stated that the implementation of the program is critically important for preserving lease rights, and any delay would cause significant damage to the energy strategy.

Equipment incident will not stop the project

The case was heard against the backdrop of a recent accident: last week, the company's mobile drilling rig overturned while being transported across the snow-covered tundra. ConocoPhillips Alaska lawyers assured the court that this incident would not affect the overall work schedule, as the company had already prepared backup equipment to replace the damaged one.

Greenland talks include drilling ban for Russia and China - NYT23.01.26, 16:16 • 4581 view

The court's decision was an important victory for the oil industry, as the winter period is the only time when heavy equipment can be moved across the fragile Arctic tundra without significant damage to the soil. Continued exploration in the National Petroleum Reserve opens the way for increased hydrocarbon production in the region, which is consistent with the economic priorities of the current U.S. administration.

Oil companies offered $279 million for drilling in the Gulf of Mexico10.12.25, 22:07 • 6325 views

Stepan Haftko

