A U.S. federal judge has rejected a lawsuit by environmental and indigenous groups seeking to halt a winter drilling program in Alaska's National Petroleum Reserve. The decision allows ConocoPhillips Alaska to continue exploratory work, despite opponents' claims of insufficient environmental risk analysis by the federal government. This is reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

District Court Judge Sharon Gleason ruled that the plaintiffs had not provided sufficient evidence to stop the project while the main case was being heard. Environmental groups argued that the U.S. Bureau of Land Management had improperly assessed the impact of drilling on the region's ecosystem. In response, ConocoPhillips stated that the implementation of the program is critically important for preserving lease rights, and any delay would cause significant damage to the energy strategy.

Equipment incident will not stop the project

The case was heard against the backdrop of a recent accident: last week, the company's mobile drilling rig overturned while being transported across the snow-covered tundra. ConocoPhillips Alaska lawyers assured the court that this incident would not affect the overall work schedule, as the company had already prepared backup equipment to replace the damaged one.

The court's decision was an important victory for the oil industry, as the winter period is the only time when heavy equipment can be moved across the fragile Arctic tundra without significant damage to the soil. Continued exploration in the National Petroleum Reserve opens the way for increased hydrocarbon production in the region, which is consistent with the economic priorities of the current U.S. administration.

