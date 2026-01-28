Trump welcomed the fall of the US dollar to a four-year low and called it "great"

$43.130.01
51.060.41
ukenru
January 27, 05:43 PM • 14978 views
Attempted to "integrate" into the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine: KGB spy from Belarus exposed in Kyiv
Exclusive
January 27, 04:28 PM • 26639 views
"Starlink makes these drones almost invulnerable to electronic warfare": a new serious threat from Russian UAVs and how to combat it
January 27, 04:20 PM • 22547 views
The hands of the Doomsday Clock were moved forward by 4 seconds, one of the reasons being the war in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 27, 03:20 PM • 35377 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
January 27, 02:04 PM • 23488 views
Ukraine to experience warming and thaw: forecast for January 28-29
Exclusive
January 27, 01:14 PM • 42359 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
January 27, 12:39 PM • 23313 views
Russian attack on western Ukraine on January 27: a Naftogaz facility was hit
January 27, 12:15 PM • 17665 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine expects to join the EU in 2027
January 27, 11:34 AM • 36465 views
Remembrance Day. The Holocaust: how people were exterminated and why the world should not forget it
Exclusive
January 27, 10:00 AM • 28151 views
Zelenskyy's new tone towards Europe: from gratitude to harsh criticism
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−3°
1m/s
98%
741mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
When and how to submit meter readingsJanuary 27, 02:54 PM • 28303 views
Murder of 4 police officers in Cherkasy region: the shooter turned out to be a former military manJanuary 27, 03:33 PM • 17560 views
Anatolich criticized the police for fining his wife during a trip to bid farewell to a defender of UkraineJanuary 27, 03:38 PM • 20694 views
Sons of star couple Beckham supported their mother at a ceremony in Paris amid family conflictJanuary 27, 05:26 PM • 12691 views
Jennifer Lopez stunned with her appearance: the artist showed herself without makeupVideoJanuary 27, 06:07 PM • 12468 views
Publications
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 27, 03:20 PM • 35373 views
When and how to submit meter readingsJanuary 27, 02:54 PM • 28317 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
Exclusive
January 27, 01:14 PM • 42358 views
Open competition or backroom decision: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service of Ukraine has become a matter of national securityJanuary 27, 11:42 AM • 43746 views
Remembrance Day. The Holocaust: how people were exterminated and why the world should not forget itJanuary 27, 11:34 AM • 36464 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Oleh Kiper
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Kharkiv Oblast
Lviv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jennifer Lopez stunned with her appearance: the artist showed herself without makeupVideoJanuary 27, 06:07 PM • 12475 views
Sons of star couple Beckham supported their mother at a ceremony in Paris amid family conflictJanuary 27, 05:26 PM • 12699 views
Anatolich criticized the police for fining his wife during a trip to bid farewell to a defender of UkraineJanuary 27, 03:38 PM • 20702 views
"She remained a bit in her cocoon." Ivo Bobul surprised with an ambiguous statement about Iryna Bilyk's songsJanuary 27, 11:53 AM • 25842 views
The history of the Armani fashion empire will be filmed by Oscar winner Bobby MorescoJanuary 26, 05:14 PM • 33474 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Diplomat
Shahed-136

Trump welcomed the fall of the US dollar to a four-year low and called it "great"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 50 views

Donald Trump welcomed the dollar's decline, calling it "great" for American business and exports. Following his statements, the dollar index fell by 1.2%, reaching its lowest level since February 2022.

Trump welcomed the fall of the US dollar to a four-year low and called it "great"

The American dollar's exchange rate demonstrated a sharp decline after President Donald Trump's statements that he was not concerned about the current currency devaluation. During his visit to Iowa, the White House chief called the dollar's low level a "great" result for American business and exports. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

After Trump's speech, the dollar index (DXY) fell by 1.2%, dropping below the 96.00 mark – its lowest level since February 2022. Investors interpreted the president's words as a signal for further currency weakening, which increased pressure on the markets ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting.

Gold price once again reached an all-time high amid global instability28.01.26, 00:12 • 2294 views

No, I think it's great. I think the value of the dollar – look at the business we're doing. The dollar is doing great

– Trump stated.

He added that he wants the currency to simply "find its level, which is fair."

Geopolitical and economic pressure factors

Bloomberg experts note that the dollar's fall is fueled not only by Trump's rhetoric but also by his unpredictable foreign policy, particularly recent threats to impose tariffs on goods from NATO countries over the situation around Greenland. The growing US debt burden and expectations of appointing a new, more administration-loyal head of the Federal Reserve, who may resort to radical interest rate cuts, also influence investor sentiment.

Trump himself, during a press conference, emphasized that he could manipulate the currency's strength, but considers it unnecessary.

I could make it go up or down like a yo-yo"

– the president suggested.

At the same time, he criticized China and Japan for their past attempts to devalue the yen and yuan, calling such competition unfair to American goods. 

Trump proposes bonds to stimulate film production and threatens tariffs27.01.26, 10:11 • 3676 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the World
Sanctions
State budget
Federal Reserve
Bloomberg L.P.
NATO
Donald Trump
China
Japan
United States