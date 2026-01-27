Trump proposes bonds to stimulate film production and threatens tariffs

$43.130.01
After Odrex sued UNN, the journalist was not allowed into the press conference
07:30 AM • 3168 views
Kyiv faces a shortage of drivers: the biggest deficit is in bus services
January 26, 05:23 PM • 22349 views
New trilateral meeting of Ukraine, USA, and Russia, tentatively, to take place on February 1 - Zelenskyy
January 26, 04:43 PM • 63390 views
From production to shelf: how unstable electricity supply changes the cost of products
January 26, 01:53 PM • 39584 views
EU stated that there is no mention of a specific date for Ukraine's accession in the prosperity plan
January 26, 12:45 PM • 44773 views
Lack of light, heat, and communication: how it affects the psyche and what helps maintain inner balance
January 26, 11:57 AM • 38071 views
Truth under ban: StopOdrex website blocked after complaint from Odrex clinic
January 26, 11:38 AM • 59958 views
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency
January 26, 10:18 AM • 29642 views
General Staff confirms hit of Russian oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban and other enemy facilities
January 26, 10:01 AM • 65586 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
Popular news
State aid is subject to declaration: NAZK clarificationJanuary 26, 11:03 PM • 8836 views
System for trading children under the guise of guardianship being tested: in Donetsk region, occupiers restrict parental rights of a mother of seven children - CNSJanuary 27, 12:11 AM • 10620 views
Pistorius: Germany has exhausted its capacity to supply Patriot systems to UkraineJanuary 27, 12:45 AM • 23476 views
France blocks Ukraine's attempts to acquire British Storm Shadow missiles - The TelegraphJanuary 27, 02:28 AM • 29092 views
Emergency power outages hit several regions - Ukrenergo06:18 AM • 14521 views
Election of the Deputy Head of the SAPO: The Council of Prosecutors explained how the Competition Commission is formed and how many people wanted to join itJanuary 26, 06:05 PM • 32415 views
From production to shelf: how unstable electricity supply changes the cost of products
January 26, 04:43 PM • 63394 views
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agencyJanuary 26, 11:38 AM • 59959 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
January 26, 10:01 AM • 65588 views
Scandalous Odrex clinic passed a Ministry of Health inspection, despite patient deaths and 10 criminal proceedings. Selective regulatory control and what does Minister Liashko have to do with it?January 26, 09:53 AM • 57854 views
Trump proposes bonds to stimulate film production and threatens tariffs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 500 views

Donald Trump has once again threatened tariffs on foreign films, while proposing "low-interest bonds" to support American film production. This initiative is a continuation of previous threats and plans to stimulate the industry.

Trump proposes bonds to stimulate film production and threatens tariffs

US President Donald Trump has again threatened to impose tariffs on films made abroad, but also proposed "low-interest bonds" to stimulate the production of American films. This is reported by UNN with reference to Variety.

Details

This is not the first such threat from Trump, the publication says. Trump's first threat came after a meeting with actor Jon Voight, whom he appointed as one of three "special envoys" in Hollywood. At that time, Voight and his two producer friends, Steven Paul and Scott Karol, developed a plan for the industry that, among other things, included incentives, tax breaks, and tariffs.

One of Hollywood's producers commented to Variety that "Trump's words are nothing more than just empty words again."

Senator Adam Schiff and other members of Congress have been working on the idea of creating a federal production incentive program. California Governor Gavin Newsom last year increased the state's production tax credit to $750 million and called on Trump to support a federal incentive program that would be 10 times larger.

- the publication says.

The Motion Picture Association of America declined to comment. At the same time, Hollywood unions appreciated Trump's attention to the issue but tried to redirect his interest to a more limited goal - the extension and renewal of federal tax breaks that help producers.

Recall

US President Donald Trump announced an increase in tariffs for South Korea from 15 to 25%.

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the World
Film
Gavin Newsom
California
Donald Trump
South Korea