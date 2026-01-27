Trump proposes bonds to stimulate film production and threatens tariffs

US President Donald Trump has again threatened to impose tariffs on films made abroad, but also proposed "low-interest bonds" to stimulate the production of American films. This is reported by UNN with reference to Variety.

This is not the first such threat from Trump, the publication says. Trump's first threat came after a meeting with actor Jon Voight, whom he appointed as one of three "special envoys" in Hollywood. At that time, Voight and his two producer friends, Steven Paul and Scott Karol, developed a plan for the industry that, among other things, included incentives, tax breaks, and tariffs.

One of Hollywood's producers commented to Variety that "Trump's words are nothing more than just empty words again."

Senator Adam Schiff and other members of Congress have been working on the idea of creating a federal production incentive program. California Governor Gavin Newsom last year increased the state's production tax credit to $750 million and called on Trump to support a federal incentive program that would be 10 times larger. - the publication says.

The Motion Picture Association of America declined to comment. At the same time, Hollywood unions appreciated Trump's attention to the issue but tried to redirect his interest to a more limited goal - the extension and renewal of federal tax breaks that help producers.

