Trump to attend June NATO summit in The Hague - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1362 views

Donald Trump will attend the NATO summit in The Hague. The meeting is expected to discuss increasing defense funding by member countries to 3.5% of GDP.

Trump to attend June NATO summit in The Hague - Bloomberg

The White House announced that US President Donald Trump will attend the upcoming North Atlantic Treaty Organization summit in The Hague, as the US "seeks to rally alliance members" to increase NATO funding. This was reported by Bloomberg, reports UNN.

I can confirm that he (Trump - ed.) will go to the NATO summit

– said White House spokeswoman Caroline Levitt.

Details

Levitt also said that Trump "remains optimistic" about the state of negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow.

The President does not want this war to continue. He wants the fighting to stop. He wants people to stop dying, and he wants this issue to be resolved at the negotiating table.

 – she said.

Earlier, Trump said he wanted NATO members to spend 5% of GDP on military needs, which for many countries would mean a significant increase in defense funding, compared to current levels.

At the summit in The Hague, the Alliance will discuss increasing funding by the participating countries to 3.5% of GDP for basic defense and another 1.5% for expenses related to infrastructure, cyber defense and preparing the civilian population for war. This is expected to include expanding ground-based air defense capabilities.

Ukraine received an invitation to the NATO summit in The Hague - Zelenskyy02.06.25, 23:08 • 3244 views

The June 24-25 summit will take place shortly after the G7 leaders' summit in Canada, where a series of high-level meetings are planned to discuss progress in mediating a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia.

The NATO Summit should send a message that the Alliance remains with Ukraine - Nauseda02.06.25, 16:48 • 1924 views

Let's remind

The administration of US President Donald Trump remained silent amid the exchange of strikes between Ukraine and Russia and during the second round of negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow. In fact, the White House has withdrawn from moderating the peace process, which it volunteered to do at the beginning of this year.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

PoliticsNews of the World
White House
Bloomberg L.P.
NATO
The Hague
Donald Trump
Canada
United States
Ukraine
