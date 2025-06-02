$41.530.00
Ukraine received an invitation to the NATO summit in The Hague - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 92 views

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte invited the Ukrainian delegation to the Alliance summit. Zelenskyy stressed the importance of Ukraine's participation in the summit, where long-range capabilities will be discussed.

Ukraine received an invitation to the NATO summit in The Hague - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte invited the Ukrainian delegation to participate in the Alliance Summit in The Hague, which will be held in June. Zelenskyy said this in a conversation with journalists, reports UNN.

We had a meeting with the NATO Secretary General. We were invited to the NATO Summit. I think it's important. Now Minister Sybiha will talk to his colleagues about infrastructure and what the results of this summit in The Hague can be 

- said Zelenskyy.

Addition

Today, June 2, Zelenskyy held a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, discussed Ukraine's long-range capabilities, as well as the NATO Summit in The Hague.

As the media reported, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte strives for the annual Alliance Summit, which will be held in June, to be short and held in a friendly atmosphere. Rutte hopes to avoid division among its members amid the difficult relationship between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Also, the media reported that the NATO Summit, which will be held in The Hague in June, will be held according to a shortened program - two days instead of three. This year's text of the final declaration may not contain any direct mention of Russia and possibly even Ukraine, which makes the Hague meeting very different from recent summits, and it is still unknown whether Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will be invited.

Zelenskyy stated that if Ukraine is not present at the NATO Summit in The Hague, it will be Putin's victory over the Alliance. The summit may take place without mentioning Ukraine due to the difficult relations between Trump and Zelenskyy.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
Mark Rutte
NATO
The Hague
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
