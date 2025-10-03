Trump sets new deadline: Hamas must agree to Gaza deal by Sunday

Hamas must agree to the proposed peace deal for the Gaza Strip by midnight Sunday. This is reported by UNN with reference to Trump's page on Truth Social.

Donald Trump is still trying to arrange a ceasefire in the Middle East - the White House chief today set a new deadline for the radical Islamic terrorist organization Hamas. According to the US President's statement, Hamas has until Sunday evening to accept Trump's peace plan for the Gaza Strip.

Hamas must agree by 6:00 PM Washington time;

This is the "last chance." Otherwise, "real hell will begin for Hamas," Trump said on his online service Truth Social.

From the US leader's point of view, in case of refusal, the Islamist group will face a serious threat, as they will be "hunted down and killed."

Trump emphasized:

All countries have agreed! If this last chance for a deal is not taken, Hamas will face a hell like no one has ever seen. Peace will come to the Middle East, "one way or another." - the US President noted in his post.

A few days ago, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that he supports US President Donald Trump's plan to end the war in Gaza.

The peace plan, to which the Republican president draws attention, consists of 20 points. In total, there are 3 comprehensive unifying levels:

Gaza will become a zone free of terrorism and radicalism, which will not pose a threat to neighboring countries. Gaza will be rebuilt for the benefit of its residents, who have already suffered enough. If both sides agree to this proposal, the war will end immediately.

Earlier, the administration of US President Donald Trump approved the allocation of $230 million to the Lebanese security forces as part of efforts to disarm the once powerful armed group "Hezbollah."

A Hamas official said that the group needs time to study the plan for the Gaza Strip.

