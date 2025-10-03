Apple, under pressure from the Trump administration, removed apps for tracking Immigration Service agents

Apple has confirmed that it has removed ICEBlock and similar applications from the App Store that informed users about the whereabouts of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents. The decision was made after an appeal from the administration of US President Donald Trump, who stated that the agents' safety was at risk, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

The Department of Justice claims that "the app could increase the risk of attacks on US agents." On Thursday, Apple said it had removed ICEBlock and other similar apps from its App Store after being contacted by President Donald Trump's administration.

Based on information we received from law enforcement regarding the safety risks associated with ICEBlock, we have removed it and similar applications from the App Store - Apple said in a statement.

Addition

Since Trump took office, ICE has raided several facilities with immigrants who are in the US illegally. The agency has also arrested visa holders and permanent US residents whom the Trump administration has prosecuted for pro-Palestinian advocacy. Human rights activists have expressed concern that freedom of speech and due process rights are often violated as the government pushes a deportation campaign.

Fox Business first reported the app's removal on Thursday, citing a statement from US Attorney General Pam Bondi, who said the Department of Justice contacted Apple to request the app's removal on Thursday, and that the company complied.

ICEBlock is designed to put ICE agents in danger just for doing their jobs, and violence against law enforcement is an unacceptable red line that cannot be crossed. - Bondi said in her statement to Fox Business.

Bondi and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem previously warned Joshua Aaron, the creator of ICEBlock from Texas, that he was "not protected" by the Constitution and that they were considering prosecuting him.

US court bars Trump from using 18th-century law to deport migrants