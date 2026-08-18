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Trump said that North Korean leader Kim responded to his message

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2432 views

U.S. President Donald Trump said that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had responded to his recent message, calling the exchange “very positive.” This came after Trump ordered a reduction in military exercises with South Korea.

Trump said that North Korean leader Kim responded to his message

United States President Donald Trump said that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had responded to his recent outreach, a day after he ordered the Pentagon to scale back exercises with longtime ally South Korea, UNN reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Details

When asked by reporters in the Oval Office on Monday why Kim had not responded to his request for a conversation, Trump replied: "How do you know he didn't respond?"

The U.S. president went on to describe the exchange as "very positive," without providing further details.

There was no immediate comment from North Korea.

On Sunday, Trump instructed the Pentagon to "substantially reduce" joint military exercises with longtime Asian ally South Korea.

Trump cuts U.S.–South Korean military exercises over Iran and "good relations" with Kim Jong Un17.08.26, 02:37 • 4522 views

Since Trump's and Kim's last meeting in 2019, North Korea has significantly strengthened its ties with Russia while maintaining close relations with China.

North Korean troops fought alongside Russia during its invasion of Ukraine, and last week Ukraine said that North Korean-made missiles had been used in a Russian ballistic missile attack in Zaporizhzhia.

"Every step Russia takes shows that Moscow is preparing not for peace" - Zelenskyy on Russia's nighttime attack with North Korean ballistic missiles11.08.26, 10:17 • 4716 views

The Trump administration has repeatedly criticized North Korea's military support for Russia in Ukraine, but on Monday the U.S. president said: "Kim Jong Un has always treated me with great respect."

"I understand him. He understands me," he said.

South Korea hopes for U.S.–North Korea talks after military drills are scaled back18.08.26, 03:37 • 3766 views

Seoul says Trump-Kim summit could promote peace on the Korean Peninsula

Yonhap reports that South Korea's Ministry of Unification on Tuesday expressed hope for a summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, stressing that such a meeting, if held, could help establish peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula.

"If held, it is expected to contribute to peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula, as well as a transition to a phase of inter-Korean reconciliation and cooperation," a ministry representative said.

This is also the ministry's "consistent" position regarding any potential summit between North Korea and the United States, the official added.

Regarding the potential resumption of dialogue, the ministry representative said that Seoul was ready to act as a "catalyst" in facilitating it, adding that there would be "various ways" to fulfill this role, including through a peace envoy.

The ministry will continue close consultations with relevant government agencies to further develop a plan to stimulate dialogue, the official said.

Julia Shramko

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