Trump said he will likely return to Washington on Friday, May 16

US President Donald Trump said he would likely return to Washington on Friday, May 16, after a tour of three Gulf countries. This is reported by Reuters, reports UNN.

Details

Earlier, the White House hinted that it might stop in Istanbul for talks on Ukraine, although on Wednesday, May 14, an American official said this was unlikely.

We're leaving tomorrow, as you know. Almost an unknown destination - because there will be calls: "Can you be here? Can you be there? But, probably, tomorrow we will return to Washington" - said Donald Trump before signing the guest book at the royal palace in Abu Dhabi during a visit to the United Arab Emirates.

It will be recalled that against the background of calls for peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, Trump said that he was not sure where he would be tomorrow. Earlier it was reported that he would not visit Turkey.

Negotiations in Turkey

On the night of May 11, Vladimir Putin said that Russia is ready to resume peace negotiations with Ukraine on May 15 in Istanbul.

Donald Trump said that Ukraine should agree to Russia's proposal for negotiations in Turkey. He believes this needs to be done immediately.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he plans to meet with Vladimir Putin in Turkey on Thursday. The meeting will take place if Russia agrees to a ceasefire.

Donald Trump reported on the possibility of visiting Istanbul, where a meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin may take place. He called the negotiations important and expects positive results to end the bloodshed.

The Russian delegation left for the Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul for negotiations with the Ukrainian side with the participation of representatives of the United States.

On May 16, Istanbul will host trilateral talks between the US-Ukraine-Turkey and Russia-Ukraine-Turkey.

Rubio will not be at the Istanbul talks due to "low level of the Russian delegation"