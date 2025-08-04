Trump responded what Russia can do to avoid sanctions

US President Donald Trump explained what Russia can do to avoid sanctions, reports UNN.

Details

When asked if there was anything Russia could do to avoid sanctions at this stage, Trump replied: "Yes, make a deal where people stop being killed."

Trump stated that data had emerged about a huge number of Russian soldiers killed.

The same applies to Ukraine, a smaller number, but still thousands and thousands of people. And now we are adding cities where they are hit by missiles. So many people are dying in this senseless war - said Trump.

Addition

On July 28, Trump stated that he was "very disappointed" with the head of the Kremlin, Putin. The US President said that he was going to set a new deadline for Russia regarding a ceasefire agreement in Russia's war against Ukraine, approximately 10 or 12 days, starting from July 28.

As a result, Trump confirmed that after the 10-day period, sanctions would be imposed against the Russian Federation. At the same time, he is not sure that this will affect the situation with the war in Ukraine.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio reported that a telephone conversation took place this week between the American side and Russian high-ranking officials to find ways to peace in Ukraine. However, no progress was made.

On August 1, Putin stated that negotiations with Ukraine on a ceasefire were in demand. At the same time, he emphasized that the demands voiced by Russia in June 2024 remain valid.

Putin commented on the words of US President Donald Trump that the American leader was disappointed.

Donald Trump reported that his special envoy for Middle East affairs, Steve Witkoff, would likely visit Russia this Wednesday or Thursday.