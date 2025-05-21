Trump refused to tighten sanctions against Russia for the sake of economic cooperation with the Kremlin - NYT

$41.580.08
46.860.41
ukenru
There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family
Exclusive
May 20, 02:51 PM • 25164 views

There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family

Exclusive
May 20, 02:05 PM • 72341 views

Hryvnia stability and dollar uncertainty: expert explained what to expect from the currency market in the summer

Exclusive
May 20, 12:52 PM • 139708 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense

Exclusive
May 20, 12:13 PM • 68738 views

Is the originality of the equipment and the legality of supply in Ukraine important for Ukrainians - video survey

Exclusive
May 20, 11:15 AM • 131065 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU

Exclusive
May 20, 07:47 AM • 62317 views

50% discount on voluntary payment of fines from the TCC: the Ministry of Defense announced when the possibility of payment through "Reserve+" will appear

May 20, 05:58 AM • 204264 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

May 19, 07:07 PM • 97630 views

Memorandum on peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will provide for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy

May 19, 05:40 PM • 159552 views

Trump: Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations to end the war.

Exclusive
May 19, 03:26 PM • 110764 views

People's Deputy Kuzminykh "fled" from the court hearing on a business trip abroad

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+11°
2m/s
89%
746mm
Popular news

The first motorcycle assault company appeared in the Armed Forces of Ukraine: what is its main task

May 20, 05:55 PM • 10943 views

Elder abuse? The US Department of Justice hinted that Jill Biden could be charged

May 20, 06:15 PM • 7442 views

Sanctions may push Russia away from peace talks - Rubio

May 20, 06:16 PM • 4248 views

Head of the KMVA accused Klitschko of discrediting the Armed Forces and appealed to the SBU: what is known

May 20, 07:10 PM • 9636 views

Simion Challenges Romanian Presidential Election Results in Constitutional Court Citing "External Interference": Durov Agreed to Testify

May 20, 08:04 PM • 3342 views
Publications

Solidarity Lanes: In three years, the Ukrainian-European "solidarity routes" have become a lifeline for the Ukrainian economy

May 20, 02:33 PM • 83138 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense
Exclusive

May 20, 12:52 PM • 139715 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU
Exclusive

May 20, 11:15 AM • 131071 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

May 20, 05:58 AM • 204269 views

Selfish interests rule the world

May 19, 03:32 PM • 171085 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Kaya Kallas

Marco Rubio

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Washington, D.C.

Poland

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Family affair: Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed the participation of the children of the actors of the original series "Buffy" in the remake of the show

May 20, 07:01 AM • 121901 views

Can a film be detained at customs: Director Wes Anderson ridiculed Trump's idea of tariffs on films shot abroad

May 19, 02:25 PM • 88300 views

Kanye West is in the center of the scandal again: the rapper's new album was leaked online, and the money was promised to be donated to the Holocaust Museum

May 19, 02:09 PM • 83813 views

How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks

May 19, 10:11 AM • 166338 views

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM • 168028 views
Actual

Iron dome

Facebook

Nord Stream

Fox News

The Guardian

Trump refused to tighten sanctions against Russia for the sake of economic cooperation with the Kremlin - NYT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1030 views

Donald Trump will not support the EU's sanctions pressure on Russia, seeking to deepen economic cooperation. This may create a split in NATO, as Europe will continue sanctions.

Trump refused to tighten sanctions against Russia for the sake of economic cooperation with the Kremlin - NYT

US President Donald Trump has refused to join the European Union's campaign to put sanctions pressure on Russia, as he seeks to focus on economic cooperation with the Kremlin. This is reported in a material of The New York Times, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that after Trump's talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on Monday "brought Mr. Putin exactly what he wanted: not only to end American pressure, but also to create a deep rift within NATO between the Americans and their traditional European allies, who say they will continue sanctions anyway."

Additional sanctions against Russia will hinder business opportunities, and the president (Trump - ed.) wants to maximize economic opportunities for Americans.

- the publication quotes an unnamed White House official.

Bessent: If Putin does not conduct peace talks, the United States will not hesitate to strengthen sanctions against Russia 19.05.25, 07:28 • 4390 views

The authors recall that after talking with Putin, Trump said that "a huge opportunity opens up for Russia to create a huge amount of jobs and wealth," which indicates the US president's desire to establish relations with Moscow.

Putin seems well aware of Trump's commercial interests, so he focused most of their conversations on possible economic relations. As a result, Europe is moving towards the introduction of new sanctions, while the United States, on the contrary, is ready to move in the opposite direction, seeking to leave Ukraine and deepen cooperation with Russia.

- the article says.

The authors also quote an unnamed European official who "participated in closed-door discussions." According to him, Trump never wanted to join sanctions against Russia, even if it refused to agree to an unconditional ceasefire, and his threats "were mostly staged."

We will remind

Earlier, US President Donald Trump stated that he would not strengthen sanctions against Russia, as he believes there is a chance for progress in negotiations. According to him, he believes that Putin wants to end the war in Ukraine.

Later, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio explained that Trump believes that Russia is likely to withdraw from peace talks on Ukraine if Washington threatens new sanctions.

It would be good if the US also helped: Zelensky discussed sanctions against Russia with the British Prime Minister20.05.25, 22:25 • 2442 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Marco Rubio
White House
NATO
Donald Trump
European Union
United States
Ukraine
Brent
$66.38
Bitcoin
$106,863.60
S&P 500
$5,921.91
Tesla
$345.63
Газ TTF
$36.98
Золото
$3,304.15
Ethereum
$2,540.35