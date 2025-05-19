Bessent: If Putin does not conduct peace talks, the United States will not hesitate to strengthen sanctions against Russia

Washington, together with Europe, will resolutely strengthen sanctions against Russia if Russian dictator Vladimir Putin does not hold peace talks with Ukraine "in a spirit of good will." This was stated by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in an interview with CBS News, UNN reports.

Details

He stressed that US President Donald Trump has made this very clear. Now we need to see what happens when both sides sit down at the negotiating table.

At the same time, Bessent admitted that previous US sanctions against Russia had been ineffective.

What I can tell you is that the sanctions have been very ineffective under the Biden administration. They kept them low because they were afraid it would push up domestic oil prices," he said. - said the US Treasury Secretary.

At the same time, he did not specify the timing of a possible expansion of sanctions, so as not to tie Trump's hands on the eve of negotiations with Putin.

Recall

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said during a summit in Albania that the European Union is ready to increase sanctions pressure on Russia to force Vladimir Putin to sit down at the negotiating table. According to her, most EU members have agreed to impose new restrictions on Russia.

German Foreign Minister: Russia's "shadow fleet" is a threat, the EU will impose new sanctions against it