03:03 PM
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Advertisement
Trump-Putin meeting tentatively scheduled for next week – White House official

Kyiv • UNN

 • 970 views

A summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is scheduled for the end of next week. The venue for the meeting, with possible options including the UAE, Hungary, Switzerland, and Rome, is still being discussed.

A summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is scheduled for the end of next week. This was announced by a high-ranking White House official, UNN reports with reference to Sky News.

Details

The venue for the Trump-Putin meeting is still being discussed, the official said, but possible options include the UAE, Hungary, Switzerland, and Rome.

Further details or logistics are still unclear and very volatile, the material states.

US and Russia negotiate truce: Ukraine's territorial integrity under threat08.08.25, 18:01 • 2216 views

The exact date is still unclear, and the official does not know if Volodymyr Zelenskyy will be involved.

The source told the publication that the Russians had provided a list of demands for a potential ceasefire, and Washington is now trying to get approval from the Ukrainians and European allies.

The Russian Federation spreads fakes about “agreed plans for ending the war” without Ukraine’s participation: the NSDC explained the enemy’s tactics08.08.25, 18:50 • 1466 views

For their part, the Ukrainians have long stated that they will not cede any territory that Russia illegally annexed.

Trump wants to meet Putin in the Vatican: Italy under diplomatic pressure08.08.25, 15:44 • 11634 views

