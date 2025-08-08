Trump-Putin meeting tentatively scheduled for next week – White House official

A summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is scheduled for the end of next week. This was announced by a high-ranking White House official, UNN reports with reference to Sky News.

Details

The venue for the Trump-Putin meeting is still being discussed, the official said, but possible options include the UAE, Hungary, Switzerland, and Rome.

Further details or logistics are still unclear and very volatile, the material states.

The exact date is still unclear, and the official does not know if Volodymyr Zelenskyy will be involved.

The source told the publication that the Russians had provided a list of demands for a potential ceasefire, and Washington is now trying to get approval from the Ukrainians and European allies.

For their part, the Ukrainians have long stated that they will not cede any territory that Russia illegally annexed.

