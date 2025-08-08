The Russian Federation spreads fakes about “agreed plans for ending the war” without Ukraine’s participation: the NSDC explained the enemy’s tactics

$41.460.15
48.280.01
ukenru
03:03 PM • 5300 views
EU Council approved decision to provide Ukraine with 3.056 billion euros within the framework of the Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
02:38 PM • 22258 views
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideo
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 36708 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
12:43 PM • 27300 views
Passing the Military Medical Commission (MMC) during martial law: what conscripts need to know
10:49 AM • 57425 views
Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News
Exclusive
August 8, 09:44 AM • 53439 views
Shooting at Cherkasy "McDonald's": details of the incident revealed
August 8, 09:33 AM • 41782 views
The Supreme Court put an end to the case of Concord Bank without considering its merits - Olena Sosedka
August 8, 09:21 AM • 34068 views
Government made an economic forecast: under the worst-case scenario - 2.4% GDP growth and 9.9% inflation
Exclusive
August 8, 09:00 AM • 68500 views
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
August 8, 07:40 AM • 24979 views
Parliament may consider legalizing crypto as early as next week - MP
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
2m/s
42%
754mm
Popular news
New Polish President began his term with a conflict with Tusk: the reason is the airportAugust 8, 06:38 AM • 53317 views
IAEA at substations: new mission revealed risks for Ukraine's NPPsAugust 8, 07:29 AM • 56538 views
Old equipment, new challenges: what threatens the technical resource of Ukrainian aviationAugust 8, 08:20 AM • 76666 views
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhoto11:15 AM • 54717 views
Ukraine's anti-corruption bodies should pay attention to the activities of MP Serhiy KuzminykhPhoto02:30 PM • 17530 views
Publications
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideo02:38 PM • 22237 views
Ukraine's anti-corruption bodies should pay attention to the activities of MP Serhiy KuzminykhPhoto02:30 PM • 17983 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 36689 views
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhoto11:15 AM • 55298 views
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
Exclusive
August 8, 09:00 AM • 68493 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Narendra Modi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
India
Crimea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhoto11:15 AM • 55298 views
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhotoAugust 7, 11:02 AM • 149369 views
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramasAugust 6, 10:39 AM • 164888 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - MediaAugust 6, 07:07 AM • 171448 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - reportAugust 6, 05:58 AM • 160834 views
Actual
S-400 missile system
MIM-104 Patriot
Forbes
Mi-8
The Guardian

The Russian Federation spreads fakes about “agreed plans for ending the war” without Ukraine’s participation: the NSDC explained the enemy’s tactics

Kyiv • UNN

 • 192 views

Russia is spreading disinformation about allegedly agreed arrangements for ending the war without Ukraine's participation. Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the NSDC, refutes these statements, emphasizing Ukraine's cooperation with partners.

The Russian Federation spreads fakes about “agreed plans for ending the war” without Ukraine’s participation: the NSDC explained the enemy’s tactics

The main information tactic of the Russian Federation today is to create the illusion that there are already agreed-upon arrangements for ending the war without Ukraine's participation, but this is another piece of disinformation. This was stated by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko, as reported by UNN.

Russia's main information tactic now is to pretend that some plan for ending the war has already been agreed upon without Ukraine. That's why they are saturating the information space with these news at various levels. Naryshkin's SVR is now actively interacting with various media through established networks. In reality, this is a lie. Russia's tactic has always been to pretend that everything can be resolved without Ukraine.

- Kovalenko wrote.

He noted that in reality, Ukraine is working with the USA, Europe, Turkey, and other partners, but Russia will continue to try to do what it does in the information field.

Recall

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, stated that information about "plans" and "agreements" currently appearing in the media amidst peace efforts is fabricated.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Europe
Turkey
United States
Ukraine