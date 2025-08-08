The Russian Federation spreads fakes about “agreed plans for ending the war” without Ukraine’s participation: the NSDC explained the enemy’s tactics

The main information tactic of the Russian Federation today is to create the illusion that there are already agreed-upon arrangements for ending the war without Ukraine's participation, but this is another piece of disinformation. This was stated by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko, as reported by UNN.

Russia's main information tactic now is to pretend that some plan for ending the war has already been agreed upon without Ukraine. That's why they are saturating the information space with these news at various levels. Naryshkin's SVR is now actively interacting with various media through established networks. In reality, this is a lie. Russia's tactic has always been to pretend that everything can be resolved without Ukraine. - Kovalenko wrote.

He noted that in reality, Ukraine is working with the USA, Europe, Turkey, and other partners, but Russia will continue to try to do what it does in the information field.

