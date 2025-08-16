$41.450.00
Trump proposes Ukraine exchange territories for peace after meeting with Putin - NYT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 330 views

After meeting with Putin in Alaska, US President Donald Trump proposed to European leaders a plan to end the war in Ukraine by transferring unoccupied territories to Russia. This plan, which involves abandoning a ceasefire, will be discussed with Zelenskyy on Monday at the White House.

Trump proposes Ukraine exchange territories for peace after meeting with Putin - NYT

US President Donald Trump, after meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on Friday in Alaska, told European leaders that he supports a plan to end the war in Ukraine by transferring unconquered territory to Russian occupiers, rather than attempting a ceasefire. This was reported by The New York Times, citing two unnamed high-ranking European officials, informs UNN.

Details

It is indicated that Trump will discuss this plan with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday at the White House, with European leaders invited to the meeting.

The publication reminds that after meeting with Putin, Trump abandoned his demand for an immediate ceasefire and believes that a quick peace agreement can be reached if Zelenskyy agrees to transfer the rest of Donbas to Russia, even those areas not occupied by Russian troops.

Mr. Zelenskyy and European leaders strongly opposed such a concession of unoccupied lands, which also contain important defensive lines and are rich in minerals. Ukrainian officials stated that a final agreement cannot involve Kyiv's consent to the permanent transfer of any sovereign territory of Ukraine, which would violate the Constitution of Ukraine

- the article says.

It is noted that in response, Putin proposed a ceasefire in the rest of Ukraine along the current front lines and a written promise not to attack Ukraine or any European country again.

During the conversation, Mr. Trump did not mention imposing any further sanctions or economic pressure on Russia. But European leaders emphasized that they would continue sanctions and economic pressure on Russia until the killings stop

- the media quotes one of the interlocutors.

The authors add that Putin agreed that Ukraine should have strong security guarantees after the settlement, but not within NATO. At the same time, he asked for guarantees that the Russian language would again become an official language in Ukraine, and also insisted on the protection of Russian Orthodox churches in Ukraine.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed a lengthy conversation with US President Donald Trump following the summit in Alaska, indicating that Ukraine confirms it is ready to work as productively as possible for peace and supports a trilateral meeting between Ukraine, the US, and Russia, and that he is going to negotiate with Trump in Washington on Monday.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

