Trump-Putin meeting gave new impetus to ending the war in Ukraine - Erdogan

Kyiv • UNN

 • 332 views

Turkish President Erdogan stated that the meeting of the US and Russian leaders gave new impetus to ending the war in Ukraine. Turkey is ready to facilitate the establishment of peace.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stated that the meeting between the leaders of the US and Russia gave new impetus to ending the war in Ukraine. He wrote about this on the social network X, UNN reports.

The negotiations held in Alaska between US President Trump and Russian President Putin gave new impetus to the search for an end to the Russian-Ukrainian war

- Erdoğan wrote.

He emphasized that Istanbul welcomes the summit held in Alaska, stressing that Turkey is counting on peace and is ready to contribute to its achievement.

We welcome the Alaska summit and hope that this new process involving Ukrainian President Zelenskyy will lay the groundwork for lasting peace. Turkey is ready to contribute in every way to establishing peace

- Erdoğan summarized.

Recall

Donald Trump proposed that Ukraine abandon the unoccupied territories of Donbas in exchange for a ceasefire and non-aggression guarantees. Zelenskyy and European leaders rejected this idea.

Olga Rozgon

