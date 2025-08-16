$41.450.00
01:32 PM
Before Zelenskyy's visit to Washington: leaders of the "coalition of the willing" to hold a video meeting tomorrow
12:47 PM
We have successes in extremely difficult areas near Dobropillia and Pokrovsk: Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff
Exclusive
August 16, 10:46 AM
Trump-Putin Summit in Alaska: What Has Changed for Ukraine
August 16, 09:52 AM
European leaders made a statement after talking with Zelenskyy and Trump about the Alaska summit: what they said about territories and security guarantees
August 16, 08:59 AM
Zelenskyy to arrive at the White House on Monday, then a possible meeting with Putin - Trump
August 16, 07:28 AM
Zelenskyy confirmed a lengthy conversation with Trump about the results of the summit with Putin: heading to Washington on Monday
August 15, 11:06 PM
We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet: Trump on negotiations with Putin
August 15, 08:15 PM
Britain to deploy troops to Ukraine within a week of ceasefire - The Telegraph
August 15, 08:08 PM
Alaska Talks: US Considers Sanctions Against Russian Oil Giants to End War
August 15, 07:11 PM
Trump and Putin met in AlaskaPhoto
Here's some good advice: Merz said that tomorrow European leaders will help Zelensky prepare for a meeting with Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1238 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will hold talks with European leaders tomorrow to prepare for a meeting with US President Donald Trump. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz noted that America is ready to participate in security guarantees.

Here's some good advice: Merz said that tomorrow European leaders will help Zelensky prepare for a meeting with Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will speak tomorrow with European leaders who will help him prepare for a meeting with US President Donald Trump. This was stated by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, as reported by UNN with reference to Sky News.

Details

In an interview with German TV channel ZDF, Merz said: "...the good news is that America is ready to participate in such security guarantees and does not leave this to the Europeans alone."

Commenting on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's upcoming trip to the White House, Merz said that after this, a trilateral meeting between Zelenskyy, Putin, and Trump should take place as soon as possible with the aim of reaching a peace agreement.

"If it works, it will be worth more than a ceasefire," he said.

Merz said that Trump hinted that Russia seems ready for negotiations, based on the front lines of the conflict, rather than the borders of the Ukrainian regions it claims.

"This is a huge difference, because Russia claims territories it has not yet occupied," he said.

Merz also said that Zelenskyy will speak tomorrow with European leaders who will help him prepare for the meeting.

"We will give some good advice," he said.

Trump told European leaders that peace could come quickly if Zelensky gave up all of Donbas - NYT16.08.25, 17:32 • 6370 views

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed a lengthy conversation with US President Donald Trump following the Alaska summit, indicating that Ukraine confirms it is ready to work as productively as possible for peace and supports a trilateral Ukraine-US-Russia meeting, and that he is going to talks with Trump in Washington on Monday.

Antonina Tumanova

