Here's some good advice: Merz said that tomorrow European leaders will help Zelensky prepare for a meeting with Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will speak tomorrow with European leaders who will help him prepare for a meeting with US President Donald Trump. This was stated by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, as reported by UNN with reference to Sky News.

Details

In an interview with German TV channel ZDF, Merz said: "...the good news is that America is ready to participate in such security guarantees and does not leave this to the Europeans alone."

Commenting on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's upcoming trip to the White House, Merz said that after this, a trilateral meeting between Zelenskyy, Putin, and Trump should take place as soon as possible with the aim of reaching a peace agreement.

"If it works, it will be worth more than a ceasefire," he said.

Merz said that Trump hinted that Russia seems ready for negotiations, based on the front lines of the conflict, rather than the borders of the Ukrainian regions it claims.

"This is a huge difference, because Russia claims territories it has not yet occupied," he said.

Merz also said that Zelenskyy will speak tomorrow with European leaders who will help him prepare for the meeting.

"We will give some good advice," he said.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed a lengthy conversation with US President Donald Trump following the Alaska summit, indicating that Ukraine confirms it is ready to work as productively as possible for peace and supports a trilateral Ukraine-US-Russia meeting, and that he is going to talks with Trump in Washington on Monday.