Trump told European leaders that peace could come quickly if Zelensky gave up all of Donbas - NYT

US President Donald Trump, in a conversation with European leaders, stated that peace could come quickly if Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky withdraws troops from the unoccupied territory of Donbas, and in return, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin promises a ceasefire along the front line and written commitments never to attack Ukraine. The New York Times reports this, citing sources, according to UNN.

President Trump informed European leaders after meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday in Alaska that he supports a plan to end the war in Ukraine by transferring unconquered territories to Russian invaders, rather than attempting to achieve a truce. - the publication writes.

Zelenskyy confirmed a lengthy conversation with Trump about the results of the summit with Putin: heading to Washington on Monday

It is planned that Trump will discuss this plan with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday at the White House, and European leaders are invited to join them.

After meeting with Putin, Trump abandoned the demand for an immediate ceasefire and believes that a peace treaty can be quickly concluded if Zelensky agrees to cede the rest of Donbas to Russia, even those territories not occupied by Russian troops. Zelensky and European leaders categorically opposed such a concession regarding unoccupied territory, which also contains important defensive lines and is rich in minerals. Ukrainian officials stated that a final agreement cannot involve Kyiv's consent to the permanent transfer of any sovereign territory of Ukraine, which would violate the Constitution of Ukraine. - the publication adds.

Before Zelenskyy's visit to Washington: leaders of the "coalition of the willing" to hold a video meeting tomorrow

At the same time, Putin proposed a ceasefire in the rest of Ukraine along the current front lines and a written promise not to attack Ukraine or any European country again.

Officials emphasized that Ukraine must make decisions regarding its territory, adding that international borders cannot be changed by force.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed a long conversation with US President Donald Trump following the Alaska summit, indicating that Ukraine confirms its readiness to work as productively as possible for peace and supports a trilateral meeting between Ukraine, the US, and Russia, and that he is going for talks with Trump in Washington on Monday.