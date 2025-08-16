$41.450.00
Before Zelenskyy's visit to Washington: leaders of the "coalition of the willing" to hold a video meeting tomorrow
12:47 PM • 11860 views
We have successes in extremely difficult areas near Dobropillia and Pokrovsk: Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff
Exclusive
10:46 AM • 18159 views
Trump-Putin Summit in Alaska: What Has Changed for Ukraine
09:52 AM • 23181 views
European leaders made a statement after talking with Zelenskyy and Trump about the Alaska summit: what they said about territories and security guarantees
08:59 AM • 26403 views
Zelenskyy to arrive at the White House on Monday, then a possible meeting with Putin - Trump
August 16, 07:28 AM • 36998 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a lengthy conversation with Trump about the results of the summit with Putin: heading to Washington on Monday
August 15, 11:06 PM • 185296 views
We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet: Trump on negotiations with Putin
August 15, 08:15 PM • 177574 views
Britain to deploy troops to Ukraine within a week of ceasefire - The Telegraph
August 15, 08:08 PM • 132928 views
Alaska Talks: US Considers Sanctions Against Russian Oil Giants to End War
August 15, 07:11 PM • 121838 views
Trump and Putin met in AlaskaPhoto
Popular news
Trump speaks with Zelenskyy and other leaders - White HouseAugust 16, 06:39 AM • 11159 views
Trump had a long conversation with Zelensky on the return flight from Alaska - CNNAugust 16, 06:49 AM • 40984 views
In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond parkPhotoVideoAugust 16, 07:05 AM • 22218 views
EU ambassadors hold emergency meeting after Trump-Putin meetingAugust 16, 07:47 AM • 30800 views
Explosion at a gunpowder factory in Russia: 11 dead and 130 injuredPhoto09:33 AM • 15229 views
Trump told European leaders that peace could come quickly if Zelensky gave up all of Donbas - NYT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 516 views

Donald Trump proposed that Ukraine abandon the unoccupied territories of Donbas in exchange for a ceasefire and non-aggression guarantees. Zelensky and European leaders rejected this idea.

Trump told European leaders that peace could come quickly if Zelensky gave up all of Donbas - NYT

US President Donald Trump, in a conversation with European leaders, stated that peace could come quickly if Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky withdraws troops from the unoccupied territory of Donbas, and in return, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin promises a ceasefire along the front line and written commitments never to attack Ukraine. The New York Times reports this, citing sources, according to UNN.

President Trump informed European leaders after meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday in Alaska that he supports a plan to end the war in Ukraine by transferring unconquered territories to Russian invaders, rather than attempting to achieve a truce.

- the publication writes.

Zelenskyy confirmed a lengthy conversation with Trump about the results of the summit with Putin: heading to Washington on Monday16.08.25, 10:28 • 37013 views

It is planned that Trump will discuss this plan with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday at the White House, and European leaders are invited to join them.

After meeting with Putin, Trump abandoned the demand for an immediate ceasefire and believes that a peace treaty can be quickly concluded if Zelensky agrees to cede the rest of Donbas to Russia, even those territories not occupied by Russian troops. Zelensky and European leaders categorically opposed such a concession regarding unoccupied territory, which also contains important defensive lines and is rich in minerals. Ukrainian officials stated that a final agreement cannot involve Kyiv's consent to the permanent transfer of any sovereign territory of Ukraine, which would violate the Constitution of Ukraine.

- the publication adds.

Before Zelenskyy's visit to Washington: leaders of the "coalition of the willing" to hold a video meeting tomorrow16.08.25, 16:32 • 6484 views

At the same time, Putin proposed a ceasefire in the rest of Ukraine along the current front lines and a written promise not to attack Ukraine or any European country again.

Officials emphasized that Ukraine must make decisions regarding its territory, adding that international borders cannot be changed by force.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed a long conversation with US President Donald Trump following the Alaska summit, indicating that Ukraine confirms its readiness to work as productively as possible for peace and supports a trilateral meeting between Ukraine, the US, and Russia, and that he is going for talks with Trump in Washington on Monday.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

