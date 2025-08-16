$41.450.00
01:32 PM • 1888 views
Before Zelenskyy's visit to Washington: leaders of the "coalition of the willing" to hold a video meeting tomorrow
12:47 PM • 7216 views
We have successes in extremely difficult areas near Dobropillia and Pokrovsk: Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff
Exclusive
10:46 AM • 15053 views
Trump-Putin Summit in Alaska: What Has Changed for Ukraine
09:52 AM • 20224 views
European leaders made a statement after talking with Zelenskyy and Trump about the Alaska summit: what they said about territories and security guarantees
08:59 AM • 23973 views
Zelenskyy to arrive at the White House on Monday, then a possible meeting with Putin - Trump
August 16, 07:28 AM • 35424 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a lengthy conversation with Trump about the results of the summit with Putin: heading to Washington on Monday
August 15, 11:06 PM • 178435 views
We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet: Trump on negotiations with Putin
August 15, 08:15 PM • 173564 views
Britain to deploy troops to Ukraine within a week of ceasefire - The Telegraph
August 15, 08:08 PM • 128988 views
Alaska Talks: US Considers Sanctions Against Russian Oil Giants to End War
August 15, 07:11 PM • 118094 views
Trump and Putin met in AlaskaPhoto
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
August 15, 11:14 AM • 268931 views
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?August 15, 10:28 AM • 232728 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
August 15, 09:48 AM • 238458 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipesPhotoAugust 15, 07:14 AM • 249701 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
August 14, 02:49 PM • 330963 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Keir Starmer
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
Europe
Washington, D.C.
Fox News
The Times
The Guardian
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Before Zelenskyy's visit to Washington: leaders of the "coalition of the willing" to hold a video meeting tomorrow

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1920 views

Leaders of the "coalition of the willing" will hold a video conference on Sunday before Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Washington. The meeting will be co-chaired by Macron, Merz, and Starmer.

Before Zelenskyy's visit to Washington: leaders of the "coalition of the willing" to hold a video meeting tomorrow

Leaders of the "coalition of the willing" will meet via video conference on Sunday afternoon ahead of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Washington on Monday. This was announced on Saturday by the French presidential administration, as reported by UNN with reference to The Guardian.

Details

The meeting will be co-chaired by French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, the administration said.

Earlier 

French President Emmanuel Macron, following negotiations with the leaders of Ukraine, the USA, and Europe, stated that the "coalition of the willing" would soon convene for a new meeting, during which Ukraine's partners would discuss security guarantees.

Recall

European leaders made a statement in which they indicated that they "clearly understand that Ukraine must have ironclad security guarantees to effectively protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity." "We welcome President Trump's statement that the US is ready to provide security guarantees. The coalition of the willing is ready to play an active role," the statement reads.

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
Keir Starmer
The Guardian
Washington, D.C.
Friedrich Merz
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
France
United Kingdom
Europe
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine