Before Zelenskyy's visit to Washington: leaders of the "coalition of the willing" to hold a video meeting tomorrow

Leaders of the "coalition of the willing" will meet via video conference on Sunday afternoon ahead of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Washington on Monday. This was announced on Saturday by the French presidential administration, as reported by UNN with reference to The Guardian.

Details

The meeting will be co-chaired by French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, the administration said.

Earlier

French President Emmanuel Macron, following negotiations with the leaders of Ukraine, the USA, and Europe, stated that the "coalition of the willing" would soon convene for a new meeting, during which Ukraine's partners would discuss security guarantees.

Recall

European leaders made a statement in which they indicated that they "clearly understand that Ukraine must have ironclad security guarantees to effectively protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity." "We welcome President Trump's statement that the US is ready to provide security guarantees. The coalition of the willing is ready to play an active role," the statement reads.