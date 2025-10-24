$41.760.01
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 4058 views
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
October 24, 12:17 AM • 6408 views
EU postpones decision on financing Ukraine until December - Costa
October 23, 08:21 PM • 13690 views
EU leaders postpone decision on frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
Exclusive
October 23, 05:55 PM • 28433 views
Former MP Kormyshkina detained by Moldovan law enforcement
October 23, 05:35 PM • 27874 views
On Friday, blackouts will be in effect in a number of regions of Ukraine: how many queues will be without "light"
Exclusive
October 23, 02:19 PM • 28980 views
Imposing sanctions against Rosneft and Lukoil: expert explained how it will affect the global oil market
October 23, 11:30 AM • 38120 views
Ukraine to face weather change tomorrow: forecaster predicts moderate rains and stormy winds
October 23, 11:05 AM • 29446 views
NBU maintained the key policy rate at 15.5%: explains it by supporting the foreign exchange market and savings amid inflation risks
October 23, 10:56 AM • 52401 views
Financial hole in the State Biotechnological University: how Kudryashov's corruption schemes are destroying one of Ukraine's leading agricultural universities
October 23, 10:10 AM • 45579 views
A company with a "Russian trace" still controls the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters. Why doesn't the government complete the investigation into Bilchuk?
Trump pressures Putin and Zelenskyy to end the war - US Ambassador to NATO

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1020 views

US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker stated that US President Donald Trump is putting equal pressure on Putin and Zelenskyy. Recent sanctions against Russian oil companies Lukoil and Rosneft were the result of Trump's meeting with the NATO Secretary General.

Trump pressures Putin and Zelenskyy to end the war - US Ambassador to NATO

US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker stated that US President Donald Trump continues to exert equal pressure on both Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This is reported by UNN with reference to News Max.

Details

According to the diplomat, the most important result of President Donald Trump's recent meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte was the announcement of new sanctions against two Russian oil companies and their subsidiaries. These are "Lukoil" and "Rosneft".

Whitaker noted that this step underscores Trump's determination to end what he called a "senseless and brutal conflict" in Ukraine. He emphasized that while the administration remains committed to helping Ukraine defend its sovereignty, Trump has shifted the focus to forcing both Moscow and Kyiv to the negotiating table.

Whitaker also added that Russian progress on the battlefield over the past 10 months has been minimal, despite staggering losses.

Putin is not achieving any strategic successes. He just continues to allow the slaughter that is happening on the front lines, with nothing to show for it.

- the diplomat stated.

Recall

The United States Department of the Treasury on Tuesday, October 22, officially imposed sanctions against leading Russian oil companies "Rosneft", "Lukoil" and their subsidiaries. The US called on Moscow to "immediately" agree to end the war against Ukraine.

On Wednesday, October 23, Vladimir Putin stated that the new US sanctions are serious, but will not affect the Russian economy. He called them an attempt to pressure and an unfriendly act that does not strengthen Russian-American relations.

Donald Trump reacted to these words. He ironically noted that he was glad to hear about the dictator's "confidence", but noted that he would prefer to see how Russia copes with them.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
