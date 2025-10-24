Trump pressures Putin and Zelenskyy to end the war - US Ambassador to NATO

US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker stated that US President Donald Trump continues to exert equal pressure on both Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This is reported by UNN with reference to News Max.

Details

According to the diplomat, the most important result of President Donald Trump's recent meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte was the announcement of new sanctions against two Russian oil companies and their subsidiaries. These are "Lukoil" and "Rosneft".

Whitaker noted that this step underscores Trump's determination to end what he called a "senseless and brutal conflict" in Ukraine. He emphasized that while the administration remains committed to helping Ukraine defend its sovereignty, Trump has shifted the focus to forcing both Moscow and Kyiv to the negotiating table.

Whitaker also added that Russian progress on the battlefield over the past 10 months has been minimal, despite staggering losses.

Putin is not achieving any strategic successes. He just continues to allow the slaughter that is happening on the front lines, with nothing to show for it. - the diplomat stated.

Recall

The United States Department of the Treasury on Tuesday, October 22, officially imposed sanctions against leading Russian oil companies "Rosneft", "Lukoil" and their subsidiaries. The US called on Moscow to "immediately" agree to end the war against Ukraine.

On Wednesday, October 23, Vladimir Putin stated that the new US sanctions are serious, but will not affect the Russian economy. He called them an attempt to pressure and an unfriendly act that does not strengthen Russian-American relations.

Donald Trump reacted to these words. He ironically noted that he was glad to hear about the dictator's "confidence", but noted that he would prefer to see how Russia copes with them.