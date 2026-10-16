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Trump once again made Zelenskyy the scapegoat and blamed him for rising oil prices because of attacks on Russian oil refineries

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7982 views

Trump criticized Ukraine's strikes on Russian oil refineries, saying they were driving up the prices of oil and diesel fuel. Zelenskyy condemned the U.S. deal with Moscow.

Trump once again made Zelenskyy the scapegoat and blamed him for rising oil prices because of attacks on Russian oil refineries

U.S. President Donald Trump criticized the resumption of Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil refineries, saying that such attacks lead to an increase in global prices for oil and diesel fuel. He made the statement in response to questions from journalists, Newsmax reports, UNN writes.

Details

According to the American president, strikes on Russian oil refineries have a negative impact on the global energy market.

If you tell me that Zelensky is shooting at oil refineries again, then all he is doing is raising the global price of oil

– Trump said.

Trump urged Ukraine to choose other targets

The American leader expressed dissatisfaction with Kyiv's actions and stressed that there are other facilities that could be targeted.

I think it's a disgrace. There are many other targets that can be hit. But when you shoot at oil refineries where diesel fuel is produced, which we and the whole world need, then he is not doing the world a favor

– the U.S. president said.

Trump is trying to lower energy prices ahead of the November 3 midterm elections. In particular, Washington has reached an agreement with Moscow to purchase Russian diesel fuel.

The order to restrict Starlink for Ukraine did indeed come from the White House: Reuters reveals details16.10.26, 04:38 • 13712 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky criticized the deal, saying that it would help Russia finance the war. He also expressed dissatisfaction with restrictions on U.S. intelligence assistance and Starlink satellite communications.

It hurts when President Trump chooses one side instead of ours. But we are fine with him being in the middle

– Zelensky said in an interview with Piers Morgan.

"I am not a supporter of Zelenskyy": Trump said that reaching an agreement with the Ukrainian president is more difficult than with Putin16.10.26, 06:18 • 12477 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
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