"I am not a supporter of Zelenskyy": Trump said that reaching an agreement with the Ukrainian president is more difficult than with Putin

US President Donald Trump criticized Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy, saying that he allegedly does not seek to end the war through negotiations. The American president also said that he considers Zelenskyy a more difficult negotiating partner than Vladimir Putin, UNN reports.

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According to Trump, despite public statements about his readiness for a peaceful settlement, Zelenskyy in fact does not want to make a deal.

Zelenskyy is not someone with whom it is easy for us to deal. They will not reach an agreement with Zelenskyy. He does not want to negotiate. He says he does, but in fact he does not – the US president said.

Trump again criticized Zelenskyy and mentioned Crimea

The American leader also said that he is not a supporter of the Ukrainian president and accused the Ukrainian leadership of destroying the country.

I am not a big supporter of Zelenskyy. They destroyed this country – Trump said.

He also mentioned the annexation of Crimea, placing responsibility for the loss of the peninsula on the administration of former US President Barack Obama. At the same time, Trump called Crimea the most valuable part of Ukraine.

Speaking about the possibility of ending the war, the US president suggested that both sides would like it to end, but again expressed dissatisfaction with Zelenskyy.

I believe that it is more difficult to deal with Zelenskyy than with Putin – Trump concluded.

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