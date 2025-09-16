Trump likely to meet Zelensky next week in New York - Rubio

US President Donald Trump may hold a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy next week in New York, where the 80th session of the UN General Assembly will take place. This was stated by Secretary of State Marco Rubio during a conversation with journalists in Israel before flying to Qatar, writes UNN.

Details

Trump had "a few calls with Putin, a few meetings with Zelenskyy, including probably next week again in New York," Rubio said.

Rubio also added that the American leader still hopes to negotiate a peace agreement involving the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin.

Addition

Marco Rubio called the invasion of Russian drones into Poland and Romania an example of the need to end the war between Russia and Ukraine.