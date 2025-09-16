$41.280.03
48.390.12
ukenru
06:54 AM • 1646 views
Trump likely to meet Zelensky next week in New York - Rubio
September 15, 05:38 PM • 39185 views
Syrskyi dismissed two corps commanders due to personnel and territorial losses - General Staff
September 15, 03:43 PM • 52020 views
Government approved Draft Budget-2026 with a deficit of 18.4% of GDP
Exclusive
September 15, 02:18 PM • 37227 views
The cryptocurrency market in Ukraine will not be legalized anytime soon. The Rada explained the reason
Exclusive
September 15, 12:27 PM • 41309 views
Crimes involving unregistered weapons are on the rise: leading regions named
Exclusive
September 15, 09:58 AM • 40552 views
Why private carriers have not yet joined the Automated Fare Collection System in minibuses: KMDA's answer
Exclusive
September 15, 05:44 AM • 70856 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
September 15, 03:31 AM • 42590 views
"Unlikely": Pope Leo XIV spoke about the possibility of Vatican mediation in Russia's war against Ukraine
September 15, 01:55 AM • 34639 views
"The hatred between Zelenskyy and Putin is boundless, I will have to speak": Trump announced trilateral talks
Exclusive
September 14, 01:13 PM • 37876 views
GRU drones attacked a leading military chemical production facility in Russia's Perm KraiPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
0m/s
83%
753mm
Popular news
Kursk under massive drone attack: explosions heard in the citySeptember 15, 09:30 PM • 11012 views
Powerful explosions heard in Zaporizhzhia: what is knownSeptember 15, 09:40 PM • 10346 views
Five people wounded in enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia - OVAPhotoSeptember 15, 09:58 PM • 6150 views
Lukashenka's meeting with the Gauleiter of Kherson region: Ukrainian Foreign Ministry accused Belarus of violating international lawPhotoSeptember 15, 10:25 PM • 10806 views
One dead and seven wounded: details of the massive attack on ZaporizhzhiaVideoSeptember 15, 10:34 PM • 14609 views
Publications
Everything you need to know about innovations, revenues, and expenditures of the 2026 Budget: Pidlasa analyzed the draft documentSeptember 15, 07:06 PM • 18873 views
Bonus and benefits system, or why a large number of pharmacies are not feared in developed countriesSeptember 15, 09:21 AM • 45014 views
Making wine at home: a refined and intoxicating recipeSeptember 15, 08:30 AM • 49188 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
Exclusive
September 15, 05:44 AM • 70856 views
A real feast for Ukrainian gourmets: TOP 3 recipes for Borscht DayPhotoSeptember 13, 04:18 PM • 42190 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Donald Tusk
Radosław Sikorski
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
Zaporizhzhia
United States
Belarus
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhotoSeptember 15, 08:11 AM • 31599 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reasonSeptember 15, 07:06 AM • 31781 views
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 37310 views
Rozovyi's ex-wife responded to accusations regarding funds for his rehabilitationVideoSeptember 13, 02:46 PM • 43123 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideoSeptember 12, 02:01 PM • 93130 views
Actual
Shahed-136
BM-30 Smerch
Eurofighter Typhoon
E-6 Mercury
Detonator

Trump likely to meet Zelensky next week in New York - Rubio

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1670 views

US President Donald Trump may meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky next week in New York during the 80th session of the UN General Assembly. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Trump hopes to negotiate a peace deal involving the Kremlin leader.

Trump likely to meet Zelensky next week in New York - Rubio

US President Donald Trump may hold a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy next week in New York, where the 80th session of the UN General Assembly will take place. This was stated by Secretary of State Marco Rubio during a conversation with journalists in Israel before flying to Qatar, writes UNN.

Details

Trump had "a few calls with Putin, a few meetings with Zelenskyy, including probably next week again in New York," Rubio said.

Rubio also added that the American leader still hopes to negotiate a peace agreement involving the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin.

Addition

Marco Rubio called the invasion of Russian drones into Poland and Romania an example of the need to end the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
United Nations General Assembly
Marco Rubio
Israel
Donald Trump
New York City
Qatar
Romania
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Poland