US President Donald Trump hopes China will help stop the war between Ukraine and rrssia. Trump spoke about this with the Chinese leader Xi Jinping. He said this during an address and dialog in Davos, reports UNN.

“We hope China will help us stop the war between Ukraine and rf. I mentioned this during my phone call with Xi and I hope we can come together and put an end to it,” Trump said.

US President Donald Trump asked Saudi Arabia to lower oil prices. He said that if the price were lowered, russia's war in Ukraine would end quickly.