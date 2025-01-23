How will the US seek to end Russia's war against Ukraine? Trump said

US President Donald Trump said that the administration will seek a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia, as the world has not seen such a conflict since World War II. He said this during an address and dialogue in Davos, UNN reports.

We will work to achieve a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine. Thousands have died in this war. No one has ever seen anything like it. Millions of Ukrainians, millions of Russians are suffering. No one has seen anything like this since World War II - Trump said.

Recall

US President Donald Trump urged Russia to conclude an agreement to end the war against Ukraine, promising to increase sanctions and tariffs against Moscow if it does not.