Zelenskyy on negotiations with Trump: showed details on the map, I consider the meeting constructive and concrete
Trump considers deploying US troops to Ukraine: what he said
Ukraine will not be in NATO, but will have security guarantees - Trump
We allow elections - Zelenskyy
"I know what I'm doing - I don't need advice": Trump lashed out at critics of his actions to end the war in Ukraine
Security, defense, and Defence City are among the government's priorities for 2026: why science is indispensable, explained expert Dolintse
Starmer ready to support peace deal with Ukraine without ceasefire condition
Tax benefits are not a gift, but an investment: how aviation fights for a place in Defence City
It will be epoch-making: Minister of Economy on the new Labor Code
Shufrych and Kuzminykh: what do the cases of treason and bribery have in common?
Exclusives
The Supreme Court put an end to cases of shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market: what happened
Ukraine at the finish line: when can negotiation clusters with the EU open?
Mobilized man cut himself in Kyiv's TCC: the center's reaction was swift
This is a powerful, long-range weapon: Shmyhal on the new Ukrainian missile "Flamingo"
Media learned the composition of participants in the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Security, defense, and Defence City are among the government's priorities for 2026: why science is indispensable, explained expert Dolintse
Tax benefits are not a gift, but an investment: how aviation fights for a place in Defence City
Shufrych and Kuzminykh: what do the cases of treason and bribery have in common?
Trump expresses optimism about ending the war in Ukraine, but leaves room for disappointment - CNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 262 views

Donald Trump is optimistic about a quick trilateral meeting between Russia, Ukraine, and the United States. Trump also allows himself the possibility of being "disappointed" if negotiations to end the war in Ukraine reach a dead end, for example, due to the Kremlin's positions.

Trump expresses optimism about ending the war in Ukraine, but leaves room for disappointment - CNN

At the negotiating table in the Oval Office, in addition to the Ukrainian side, the US and European representatives, the voice of Putin was invisibly present, CNN writes. And although Trump chose an optimistic tone, his seemingly affirmative question "when" indicates whether the Kremlin is really set on negotiations to end the aggression in Ukraine. CNN writes about this, UNN reports.

Details

The head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, was not present today during the negotiations involving US President Trump, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, and Western representatives. However, it seemed that the Russian president's point of view was almost not missing at the negotiating table.

Donald Trump said today that he expects a quick trilateral meeting between Russia, Ukraine, and the United States.

I think the question is not whether it will happen, but when

- Trump noted.

However, the question "when" can mean much more than just the time of the meeting.

It will indicate how serious Russia is about negotiating an end to the war. Or perhaps the Kremlin is simply trying to buy time, as many critics suspect.

- this is stated in an analytical post on the CNN page.

Currently, Trump remains optimistic. But the US president has obviously also left himself open to disappointment.

Maybe it won't work. On the other hand, maybe it will

Trump said

"We must make every effort," the Republican president added.

Recall

President Zelenskyy called the meeting with Donald Trump constructive and concrete. He showed the American leader details of the fighting on a map.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz called on President Donald Trump to pressure Vladimir Putin so that a truce would begin from the next trilateral meeting.

Macron emphasized that one of the main security guarantees is a strong Ukrainian army for decades to come.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni stated that Russia has not shown readiness for dialogue for more than three years

A map of Ukraine is displayed in the Oval Office, where 20% of the territory under Russian control is marked in pink. This is a reminder of the current state of the war and the pressure on Ukraine.

