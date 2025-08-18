Trump expresses optimism about ending the war in Ukraine, but leaves room for disappointment - CNN

At the negotiating table in the Oval Office, in addition to the Ukrainian side, the US and European representatives, the voice of Putin was invisibly present, CNN writes. And although Trump chose an optimistic tone, his seemingly affirmative question "when" indicates whether the Kremlin is really set on negotiations to end the aggression in Ukraine. CNN writes about this, UNN reports.

Details

The head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, was not present today during the negotiations involving US President Trump, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, and Western representatives. However, it seemed that the Russian president's point of view was almost not missing at the negotiating table.

Donald Trump said today that he expects a quick trilateral meeting between Russia, Ukraine, and the United States.

I think the question is not whether it will happen, but when - Trump noted.

However, the question "when" can mean much more than just the time of the meeting.

It will indicate how serious Russia is about negotiating an end to the war. Or perhaps the Kremlin is simply trying to buy time, as many critics suspect. - this is stated in an analytical post on the CNN page.

Currently, Trump remains optimistic. But the US president has obviously also left himself open to disappointment.

Maybe it won't work. On the other hand, maybe it will Trump said

"We must make every effort," the Republican president added.

Recall

President Zelenskyy called the meeting with Donald Trump constructive and concrete. He showed the American leader details of the fighting on a map.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz called on President Donald Trump to pressure Vladimir Putin so that a truce would begin from the next trilateral meeting.

Macron emphasized that one of the main security guarantees is a strong Ukrainian army for decades to come.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni stated that Russia has not shown readiness for dialogue for more than three years.

A map of Ukraine is displayed in the Oval Office, where 20% of the territory under Russian control is marked in pink. This is a reminder of the current state of the war and the pressure on Ukraine.

Zelenskyy: "Sensitive issues, including territorial ones, we will discuss at the leaders' level during a trilateral meeting"