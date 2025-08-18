Zelenskyy: "Sensitive issues, including territorial ones, we will discuss at the leaders' level during a trilateral meeting"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that sensitive issues, including territorial concessions, will be discussed at the leader level during a trilateral meeting involving US President Donald Trump, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, and Zelenskyy. Zelenskyy made this statement during a meeting with EU leaders and Trump in Washington, as reported by UNN.

"It is important that all sensitive things - territorial and so on - we will discuss at the leader level during a trilateral meeting. President Trump will try to organize such a meeting. President Trump says that 'he will join, or not.' Ukraine will be happy," Zelenskyy said.

US President Donald Trump emphasized that "if both want it, then I will be there."

Zelenskyy stressed that "this is very important."

