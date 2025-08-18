Zelenskyy: "Sensitive issues, including territorial ones, we will discuss at the leaders' level during a trilateral meeting"
Kyiv • UNN
President Zelenskyy stated that territorial issues would be discussed at a trilateral meeting involving Trump and Putin. Trump is ready to join if the parties agree.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that sensitive issues, including territorial concessions, will be discussed at the leader level during a trilateral meeting involving US President Donald Trump, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, and Zelenskyy. Zelenskyy made this statement during a meeting with EU leaders and Trump in Washington, as reported by UNN.
Details
"It is important that all sensitive things - territorial and so on - we will discuss at the leader level during a trilateral meeting. President Trump will try to organize such a meeting. President Trump says that 'he will join, or not.' Ukraine will be happy," Zelenskyy said.
US President Donald Trump emphasized that "if both want it, then I will be there."
Zelenskyy stressed that "this is very important."
