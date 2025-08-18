$41.340.11
Zelenskyy: "Sensitive issues, including territorial ones, we will discuss at the leaders' level during a trilateral meeting"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 828 views

President Zelenskyy stated that territorial issues would be discussed at a trilateral meeting involving Trump and Putin. Trump is ready to join if the parties agree.

Zelenskyy: "Sensitive issues, including territorial ones, we will discuss at the leaders' level during a trilateral meeting"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that sensitive issues, including territorial concessions, will be discussed at the leader level during a trilateral meeting involving US President Donald Trump, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, and Zelenskyy. Zelenskyy made this statement during a meeting with EU leaders and Trump in Washington, as reported by UNN.

Details 

"It is important that all sensitive things - territorial and so on - we will discuss at the leader level during a trilateral meeting. President Trump will try to organize such a meeting. President Trump says that 'he will join, or not.' Ukraine will be happy," Zelenskyy said. 

US President Donald Trump emphasized that "if both want it, then I will be there."

Zelenskyy stressed that "this is very important."

News is being updated

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Vladimir Putin
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
European Union
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine