Exclusive
03:16 PM • 10555 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
02:47 PM • 11011 views
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
02:39 PM • 10138 views
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
02:30 PM • 11649 views
"Innovations saved Ukraine, now industry must take the lead" - Major General David Grange on defence, Armed Forces transformation, and aviationPhoto
Exclusive
01:07 PM • 13564 views
Substandard glasses for the military for 25 million. The story of one crimePhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 12:16 PM • 11047 views
Military leave: what changes in the law signed by the President - expert explanation
Exclusive
August 22, 11:30 AM • 17449 views
Kuzminykh prepares an "assassin law" for pharmacies: Ukrainians may be left without access to medicines
Exclusive
August 22, 11:01 AM • 18601 views
Autumn 2025: Fashion trends, colors, and life hacks to look stylishPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 09:34 AM • 12880 views
NBU's impunity: MP criticizes Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case
August 22, 08:26 AM • 13749 views
Discussions are underway with the military regarding men under 22 traveling abroad - Svyrydenko
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Trump expressed dissatisfaction after the Russian attack on the US plant in Mukachevo

Kyiv • UNN

 • 226 views

US President Donald Trump expressed dissatisfaction with the Russian attack on the Flex plant in Mukachevo. As a result of the August 21 attack, 23 people were injured.

Trump expressed dissatisfaction after the Russian attack on the US plant in Mukachevo

US President Donald Trump stated that he was dissatisfied with Russia's strike on the Flex plant in Mukachevo. He made this statement on August 22 in the Oval Office, writes UNN.

Details

When asked by a journalist whether Trump had spoken with Putin about "a large American plant being hit yesterday as a result of a Russian airstrike in Ukraine?", the American president replied that he had.

I told him I was not happy about it. And I'm not happy with anything related to this war at all

- he emphasized.

Addition

On the night of August 21, Russians attacked Zakarpattia. As a result of the Russian attack on Mukachevo, the number of injured reached 23 people.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko expressed her reaction to the missile strike on the American FLEX factory complex in Zakarpattia, emphasizing that serious casualties were avoided thanks to prompt evacuation. 

In turn, Andriy Sybiha stated that Russia carried out a massive airstrike on Ukraine, hitting an American electronics manufacturer in the west of the country, despite all efforts to end the war. According to the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, "this is not Russia's first attack on American enterprises in Ukraine after strikes on Boeing offices in Kyiv earlier this year and other attacks." He also added that there is no military logic or necessity in this.

Alona Utkina

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Oval Office
Andriy Sybiha
Timothy Snyder
Yulia Svyrydenko
Zakarpattia Oblast
Boeing
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine
Mukachevo
Kyiv