Trump expressed dissatisfaction after the Russian attack on the US plant in Mukachevo

US President Donald Trump stated that he was dissatisfied with Russia's strike on the Flex plant in Mukachevo. He made this statement on August 22 in the Oval Office, writes UNN.

Details

When asked by a journalist whether Trump had spoken with Putin about "a large American plant being hit yesterday as a result of a Russian airstrike in Ukraine?", the American president replied that he had.

I told him I was not happy about it. And I'm not happy with anything related to this war at all - he emphasized.

Addition

On the night of August 21, Russians attacked Zakarpattia. As a result of the Russian attack on Mukachevo, the number of injured reached 23 people.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko expressed her reaction to the missile strike on the American FLEX factory complex in Zakarpattia, emphasizing that serious casualties were avoided thanks to prompt evacuation.

In turn, Andriy Sybiha stated that Russia carried out a massive airstrike on Ukraine, hitting an American electronics manufacturer in the west of the country, despite all efforts to end the war. According to the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, "this is not Russia's first attack on American enterprises in Ukraine after strikes on Boeing offices in Kyiv earlier this year and other attacks." He also added that there is no military logic or necessity in this.