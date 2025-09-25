$41.410.03
Trump discussed Hungary's consumption of Russian gas with Orban

Kyiv • UNN

 • 400 views

US President Donald Trump had a phone conversation with Hungarian leader Viktor Orban, where he discussed Hungary's consumption of Russian oil. Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó confirmed that the conversation took place on Wednesday.

Trump discussed Hungary's consumption of Russian gas with Orban

During a phone call with Viktor Orban, United States President Donald Trump discussed Hungary's consumption of Russian oil with the Hungarian leader. The country's Foreign Minister, Péter Szijjártó, reported that such a conversation took place on Wednesday, UNN writes with reference to Index.hu.

Details

We are in constant contact with the American government. The Prime Minister (Viktor Orban – ed.) also recently spoke with President Donald Trump, and they discussed several issues: the state of the war, the possibility of peace, global economic processes, the situation arising from tariffs, and, of course, the issue of energy supply to Central Europe, this happened a few hours ago

- Szijjártó reported on Wednesday, September 24.

US President Donald Trump stated during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the UN General Assembly in New York that he could influence Hungary to stop buying Russian oil. At the same time, the head of the White House noted that the Hungarian leader is his friend.

He's my friend, I haven't spoken to him yet, but I feel that if I do, he might stop, and I think I will.

- the American president stated at the meeting.

In turn, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy raised this topic when he spoke about "how to stop some European countries from buying Russian oil and gas."

"I'm not sure the Hungarians are ready for this, but everything will be decided in the future," Zelenskyy emphasized.

Shortly thereafter, Péter Szijjártó responded with a short post, emphasizing that Hungary supports the American president in everything, "but we cannot change the reality that stems from our geographical location."

Addition

Hungary will not stop buying Russian oil, even if its ally US President Donald Trump asks it to, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said, citing geographical constraints related to its landlocked status.

US President Donald Trump held a bilateral meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

During the meeting, the head of the European Commission was asked how soon she thought Europe would be able to stop buying oil from Russia.

"President Trump is absolutely right," she said. "We have already significantly reduced gas supplies from Russia, completely abandoned Russian coal, and also significantly reduced oil supplies. But some of them are still coming to the European continent."

Pavlo Zinchenko

