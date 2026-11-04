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Trump is considering replacing Hegseth after the Republicans’ defeat in the election - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 122 views

Trump asked advisers whether Hegseth should remain Secretary of Defense after the Republicans’ defeat. DeSantis is mentioned among the possible replacements.

Trump is considering replacing Hegseth after the Republicans’ defeat in the election - media
Pete Hegseth and Donald Trump. Photo: EPA/ WILL OLIVER

U.S. President Donald Trump asked his advisers whether Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth should remain in his position after the Republicans’ defeats in the midterm elections. CBS News writes this, citing sources, reports UNN

President Trump asked his advisers both in person and by phone whether Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth should remain in his position after the Republicans’ disastrous defeats 

- the publication writes. 

Some White House aides predict that part of the blame for the Republican Party’s defeat in the midterm elections will fall on Admiral Brad Cooper, head of the U.S. Central Command, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine, both of whom played a significant role in shaping the strategy regarding the war with Iran.

Vance blamed the war with Iran for the Republicans’ "loss of Congress" — what these statements portend04.11.26, 20:00 • 894 views

However, other sources note that the president has not yet made a decision on replacing Hegseth. Even before the elections, Democrats had already attempted to initiate Hegseth’s impeachment, and the likelihood of such efforts may increase, as Democrats hold a significant majority in both chambers.

One source told CBS News that Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is being considered as a possible candidate to replace Hegseth. 

Asked to comment on reports regarding Hegseth’s future as defense secretary, White House spokesperson Anna Kelly said that Trump "has complete confidence in Secretary Hegseth." 

We remind you 

U.S. President Donald Trump congratulated Democrats on their victories in the midterm elections to Congress and stated that he was ready to work with them. At the same time, he warned that he would use his veto power if the Democratic Party refused to cooperate. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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