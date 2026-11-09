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Trump called the proposal for the UFC chief to become press secretary a joke

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3342 views

Trump said he was joking when he offered Dana White the position of White House press secretary. White is scheduled to meet with him on Monday.

Trump called the proposal for the UFC chief to become press secretary a joke

U.S. President Donald Trump said on November 8 that he was only joking when he offered UFC head Dana White the position of White House press secretary. UNN reports this with reference to The Hollywood Reporter.

Details

After his party suffered significant losses in the U.S. congressional midterm elections, Trump made personnel changes in the administration on Friday, replacing the chief of staff, and on Saturday posted a message saying that he had offered White the position of press secretary.

On Sunday, Trump explained that it was "just a joke."

"I was joking, but I think Dana likes the idea; besides, he is a very capable guy," Trump told reporters in Florida before departing for the White House.

White is scheduled to visit him at the White House on Monday.

Trump offered the fight organizer the position of White House press secretary and wants to take Khabib as an aide07.11.26, 21:23 • 42144 views

Julia Shramko

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