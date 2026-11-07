Trump offered the fight organizer the position of White House press secretary and wants to take Khabib as an aide

Donald Trump and Dana White. Photo: Reuters

US President Donald Trump said that he had offered UFC head Dana White the position of White House press secretary, UNN reports.

Details

The American leader also urged the longtime fight promoter to bring his assistants with him — "even if some of them are not from our country."

I am pleased to announce that the great Dana White, a fierce fighter and warrior, has been offered the position of press secretary of the United States. I asked him to bring his assistants with him — even those who are not citizens of our country: Islam Makhachev, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Justin Gaethje, Daniel Cormier, Amanda Nunes and Kayla Harrison - Trump wrote on his social media platform.

According to him, these people are needed to protect against the "crazy left."

Dana will be a press secretary without equal. Dana, please accept this position! - Trump concluded.

Laura Loomer made an unexpected proposal after the brief "career" of Trump's new spokesperson

Reference

UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) is the world's largest international sports organization that holds mixed martial arts (MMA) tournaments.