Laura Loomer made an unexpected proposal after the brief "career" of Trump's new spokesperson

$44.8950.31
ukenru
07:52 AM • 10921 views
FPU Chairman Byzov warns of risks to workers’ rights in the occupational safety law
Exclusive
07:05 AM • 15811 views
Reducing the reservation of defense industry workers could disrupt weapons supplies to the front — manufacturers urged the government to reconsider the decision
06:59 AM • 11054 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in 10 regions, leaving some residents without electricity - Ministry of Energy
06:00 AM • 13664 views
Ukraine waits confirmation from Pentagon and SpaceX regarding restoration of Starshield
05:39 AM • 14280 views
Russia attacked with ballistic and cruise missiles, drones with up to 10% jet-powered - how many destroyed
04:29 AM • 17771 views
Russian night attacks on Ukrainian regions: one person killed in Kherson, dozens injured, and infrastructure damagedPhoto
04:19 AM • 16851 views
Trump imposed "hellish" sanctions on Russia and immediately suspended their implementation – BBC
October 17, 03:17 AM • 15117 views
Zelenskyy criticized Trump's deal with Russia on diesel and called Moscow's actions regarding peace a "parody"
October 17, 02:38 AM • 15280 views
Mysterious devices discovered on Russian "Molniya-2" drones: could they be an analogue of Starlink?
October 17, 01:56 AM • 15138 views
Putin claimed the capture of 6,500 sq km of Ukraine, but the Russian army’s actual gains are 45 times smaller – ISW
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+13°
2.7m/s
93%
751mm
Popular news
Tom Cruise accused of trying to recruit Jim Carrey into ScientologyOctober 17, 12:06 AM • 20930 views
Lady Gaga was accused of disrespecting a legendary singer and is being asked to apologizePhotoOctober 17, 01:06 AM • 11950 views
Johnny Depp has found himself at the center of a new scandal: a famous actor has denied being friends with himPhotoOctober 17, 02:05 AM • 11203 views
Billy Joel said that doctors had forbidden him from performing and drivingOctober 17, 03:05 AM • 10312 views
International Day for the Eradication of Poverty: why it is observed on October 17 and how acute the problem remains05:00 AM • 15140 views
Publications
Reducing the reservation of defense industry workers could disrupt weapons supplies to the front — manufacturers urged the government to reconsider the decision
Exclusive
07:05 AM • 15814 views
International Day for the Eradication of Poverty: why it is observed on October 17 and how acute the problem remains05:00 AM • 15189 views
Businesses warn of airlines halting operations and defense contracts being disrupted
Exclusive
October 16, 01:30 PM • 48058 views
Banks are delaying bail payments to the HACC: how this may be linked to Pyshnyi and NABU
Exclusive
October 16, 01:11 PM • 43817 views
Dubois vs Wardley 2: WBO title fight announced in LondonVideoOctober 16, 12:17 PM • 47046 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Bloggers
Serhii Byzov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Great Britain
Iran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Laura Loomer made an unexpected proposal after the brief "career" of Trump's new spokesperson08:12 AM • 3860 views
Billy Joel said that doctors had forbidden him from performing and drivingOctober 17, 03:05 AM • 10349 views
Johnny Depp has found himself at the center of a new scandal: a famous actor has denied being friends with himPhotoOctober 17, 02:05 AM • 11237 views
Lady Gaga was accused of disrespecting a legendary singer and is being asked to apologizePhotoOctober 17, 01:06 AM • 11984 views
Tom Cruise accused of trying to recruit Jim Carrey into ScientologyOctober 17, 12:06 AM • 20966 views
Actual
Starlink
The Times
Eurofighter Typhoon
"Kalibr" (missile family)
9K720 Iskander

Laura Loomer made an unexpected proposal after the brief "career" of Trump's new spokesperson

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3860 views

American blogger Laura Loomer said that she wants to become the White House press secretary. She considers herself an excellent candidate.

Laura Loomer made an unexpected proposal after the brief "career" of Trump's new spokesperson

American far-right activist and blogger Laura Loomer, a supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump, said she wants to become White House press secretary. She wrote this on the social network X following reports that Katie Zacharia had been dismissed after serving in the position for five days, UNN reports.

Details

In her post on X, the far-right activist proposed her own candidacy for the position of spokesperson for the Trump administration.

"Listen to me: spokesperson Laura Loomer," the blogger wrote.

Later, Loomer published another post in which she said she would do well in precisely this job.

"I would make an excellent press secretary. I would provide President Trump with all the evidence. I would bring a folder full of evidence to every briefing," Loomer wrote.

A photomodel-like appearance once again – Trump appoints a new White House press secretary 09.10.26, 23:50 • 7799 views

The statement came amid a report by The New York Times that President Trump's new press secretary, Katie Zacharia, was forced to leave her position on Friday, October 16, after five days on the job, a rare turn of events for the White House.

According to the publication, Zacharia, who attracted Trump's attention as a conservative commentator, began her first and only press conference hesitantly on Tuesday. She mostly read from a text and ended the session with questions after only five and a half minutes. This was followed by a barrage of headlines questioning whether she had misrepresented herself as a lawyer—the U.S. president called her an "attorney"—despite the fact that she had not passed the relevant exam.

We remind you

American blogger Laura Loomer, who is connected to Trump's inner circle and known for her support of "conspiracy theories," interviewed President Zelenskyy.

After arriving in Ukraine, she admitted that Russian media had misled her. She saw evidence of Russian crimes in Bucha and called for a reassessment of her views. 

In addition, after visiting Kyiv, the blogger stated that she wanted to become the U.S. secretary of homeland security. 

Alla Kiosak

News of the WorldUNN Lite
Russian propaganda
Bloggers
White House
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Kyiv