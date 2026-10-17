Laura Loomer made an unexpected proposal after the brief "career" of Trump's new spokesperson

American far-right activist and blogger Laura Loomer, a supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump, said she wants to become White House press secretary. She wrote this on the social network X following reports that Katie Zacharia had been dismissed after serving in the position for five days, UNN reports.

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In her post on X, the far-right activist proposed her own candidacy for the position of spokesperson for the Trump administration.

"Listen to me: spokesperson Laura Loomer," the blogger wrote.

Later, Loomer published another post in which she said she would do well in precisely this job.

"I would make an excellent press secretary. I would provide President Trump with all the evidence. I would bring a folder full of evidence to every briefing," Loomer wrote.

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The statement came amid a report by The New York Times that President Trump's new press secretary, Katie Zacharia, was forced to leave her position on Friday, October 16, after five days on the job, a rare turn of events for the White House.

According to the publication, Zacharia, who attracted Trump's attention as a conservative commentator, began her first and only press conference hesitantly on Tuesday. She mostly read from a text and ended the session with questions after only five and a half minutes. This was followed by a barrage of headlines questioning whether she had misrepresented herself as a lawyer—the U.S. president called her an "attorney"—despite the fact that she had not passed the relevant exam.

We remind you

American blogger Laura Loomer, who is connected to Trump's inner circle and known for her support of "conspiracy theories," interviewed President Zelenskyy.

After arriving in Ukraine, she admitted that Russian media had misled her. She saw evidence of Russian crimes in Bucha and called for a reassessment of her views.

In addition, after visiting Kyiv, the blogger stated that she wanted to become the U.S. secretary of homeland security.