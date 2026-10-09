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A photomodel-like appearance once again – Trump appoints a new White House press secretary

Kyiv • UNN

 • 496 views

Katy Zacharia will replace Karoline Leavitt, who left the position after giving birth. Zacharia previously worked at Truth Social and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

A photomodel-like appearance once again – Trump appoints a new White House press secretary

U.S. President Donald Trump announced the appointment of Katie Zacharia as the new White House press secretary. She will replace Karoline Leavitt, who left the position in August after the birth of her second child. The American leader announced this in a statement, UNN reports.

Details

According to Trump, Zacharia currently serves as a senior communications adviser at Truth Social. Previously, she worked as a press secretary and deputy assistant secretary for public affairs at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

The new White House spokesperson graduated from Pepperdine University and the Caruso School of Law. She has a law degree, works as a commentator for Fox News and Newsmax, and also participated in Trump's election campaigns.

Trump explained why he chose Zacharia

Her reputation is impeccable; she has been a loyal and brilliant supporter from the very beginning. In addition, she is a loyal supporter and participant in the MAGA movement!

– the U.S. president said.

Trump expressed confidence that Zacharia would work effectively with journalists, the American public, and his administration.

At the same time, the president thanked Karoline Leavitt for her work, noting that she had performed her duties as White House press secretary excellently.

Trump's press secretary Leavitt will return to MAGA Inc. after leaving the White House22.08.26, 06:33 • 5899 views

Stepan Haftko

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